Elon Musk Missing As Top 10 Most Loyal Billionaire Husbands Revealed

A new research has examined marriage longevity among the world's richest.

While tech tycoon Elon Musk dominates headlines for his rockets, tweets, and turbulent romances, he is conspicuously missing from a new list of the world’s most devoted billionaire husbands. A November 2025 report by digital entertainment platform JB Casino has sidelined the Tesla mogul, instead shining a spotlight on the "old guard" of the ultra-wealthy men who have stayed married to the same partner for decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musk, with his three divorces and high-profile splits, did not make the cut. Instead, the study celebrates the "lifers."

The research examined marriage longevity among the world's richest. The study focused on billionaires who are currently married or were widowed after long marriages, excluding anyone with credible accusations of cheating from media sources or court records. Rankings were determined by marriage longevity, with only those maintaining faithful partnerships making the final list.

Below are the 10 most loyal billionaire husbands who prove that for some, love really is forever.

1. Ken Langone

Advertisement

Advertisement

Net Worth : $10.2 Billion USD

Spouse : Elaine Langone

Marriage Duration: 69 Years

Ken Langone is the king of billionaire loyalty. The Home Depot co-founder married Elaine in 1956. At the time, he was nowhere near rich. He was just a hustler from New York. Elaine stood by him before the billions rolled in. She was there when he was building his finance career. Today, they are philanthropy powerhouses.



They gave $300 million to NYU’s medical centre. They do not seek the limelight. They prefer quiet stability. Their 69-year union is a rarity in the high-stakes world of finance. It is the longest marriage on the rich list.



2. John Mars

Net Worth : $40.8 Billion USD

Spouse : Adrienne Mars

Marriage Duration: 67 Years

You know Mars, the chocolate company behind Snickers and M&M’s that basically fuels half our sugar cravings? Yeah, that Mars. Well, the guy behind it all, John Mars, is literally the opposite of every flashy billionaire you see online. He married Adrienne way back in 1958, before the business blew up. Since then, the couple have literally been on stealth mode.



No red carpets. No interviews. No paparazzi drama. Honestly, you’ll see Bigfoot before you see this couple photographed together. While the world is out here unwrapping candy bars, John and Adrienne are chilling quietly in Wyoming, minding their business and their billions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Phil Knight

Net Worth : $31.6 Billion USD

Spouse : Penny Knight

Marriage Duration: 57 Years

Phil Knight is the guy who founded Nike. Yes, the swoosh brand basically half the planet wears. But here’s the plot twist people forget: his partner Penny Knight, was the real MVP from day one. They got married in 1968, the same year Phil launched the tiny startup that would become a global empire. Penny wasn’t just ‘the wife.’

She was the believer before the world caught on. She was typing invoices in their living room while Phil was out selling shoes from the trunk of his car like a hustler before hustling was cool. They powered through every business meltdown together. And when life hit them with something no parent should face, losing their son Matthew in 2004 – they held onto each other even tighter. Through the chaos, the success, the heartbreak, and the billions, they stayed locked in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Nicky Oppenheimer

Net Worth : $10.5 Billion USD

Spouse : Orcillia Lasch

Marriage Duration: 57 Years

Diamonds might be forever, but honestly… so is this marriage. You know De Beers, the diamond giant that basically defined engagement rings? Yeah, the man who ran that empire, Nicky Oppenheimer, has been locked in with his wife Orcillia (everyone calls her Strilli) since 1968. Strilli isn’t just ‘the wife of a billionaire.’ She comes from a powerhouse family herself, and together they’re basically the definition of a legacy collab.

While Nicky was steering the De Beers diamond universe, Strilli was out here championing conservation like it’s her life’s mission. They don’t just talk about loving nature, they bought an entire game reserve.



Tswalu Kalahari: a whole massive stretch of wild African beauty is located in South Africa. These two would rather be in the bush than in any boardroom. They fly helicopters together and protect rhinos together. They’re not just married, they’re co-adventurers with matching values and a shared love for the land.

5. François Pinault

Advertisement

Advertisement

Net Worth : $25.1 Billion USD

Spouse : Maryvonne Pinault

Marriage Duration: 55 Years

Kering is the luxury powerhouse behind Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and basically every brand that makes your wallet cry. And that empire belongs to François Pinault. But the real love story is between him and Maryvonne, the antique dealer who stole his heart back in 1970. It was his second marriage, but this one was the forever kind. And honestly? Maryvonne didn’t just marry him, she upgraded his entire aesthetic.

She is the one who pulled him into the art world, and now he’s one of the biggest art collectors on the planet. That’s power-couple influence. Together they even revived the Palazzo Grassi in Venice. These two are basically the definition of French chic. François builds the empire; Maryvonne curates the soul. 55 years later, they’re still giving a masterclass in effortless and elegant romance.

6. Charles Koch

Net Worth : $73.8 Billion USD

Spouse : Liz Koch

Marriage Duration: 53 Years

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charles Koch is one of those names you hear all the time, usually in the middle of some big political debate in the U.S. However, his marriage to Liz is the opposite of all that noise. The couple tied the knot in 1972 and have been riding for each other ever since. Charles is the intense, numbers-and-industry guy; while Liz is the artsy type who loves creativity and giving back. She’s the one who helps balance out his super-structured world.

Instead of living on the coasts like so many big names, they’ve stayed in Wichita, Kansas, grounded in their home. And even though Charles has spent decades in the middle of public attention and criticism over his business empire, one thing people don’t really argue about is his marriage.

7. Shiv Nadar

Net Worth : $35.7 Billion

Spouse : Kiran Nadar

Marriage Duration: 50 Years

Shiv Nadar is a tech pioneer in India. He founded HCL. He married Kiran in 1975. She is not just a billionaire's wife. She is a star in her own right. Kiran is a professional bridge player. She wins gold medals for India. She is also a massive art collector. They met at an ad agency where she worked. It was an office romance that went the distance. He writes the code; she plays the cards. They just celebrated their golden anniversary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. Masayoshi Son

Net Worth : $51.8 Billion USD

Spouse : Masami Ohno

Marriage Duration: 46 Years

Masayoshi Son is the risk-taking head of SoftBank. He bets billions on the future. But his safest bet was Masami Ohno. They met at university in California. Masami’s family allegedly opposed the marriage. But their love could not be shaken as they married in 1979.

She stuck by him when he had nothing, and stayed when he lost billions in the dot-com crash. Masami watched her husband make it all back, while staying entirely out of the spotlight. She is the silent force behind Japan’s richest tech investor.

9. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Net Worth : $88.2 Billion USD

Spouse : Jean-Pierre Meyers

Marriage Duration: 41 Years

She is the richest woman in the world. The L'Oréal heiress married Jean-Pierre in 1984. It was controversial. She is a Catholic heiress; he is the grandson of a rabbi who died in Auschwitz. They raised their children in the Jewish faith. They faced a massive scandal together.

Françoise sued her own mother for giving away billions to a photographer. It was a messy public feud. Jean-Pierre stood by her side in court. They fought for the family fortune and won. It is a bond forged in fire.

10. Mukesh Ambani

Net Worth : $113.6 Billion USD

Spouse : Nita Ambani

Marriage Duration: 40 Years

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani might be Asia’s richest man and the wealthiest on this list, but his biggest flex is his wife Nita. Their story started when Mukesh’s father saw Nita performing a classical dance and thought, they would make a perfect match. Nita hung up on him twice because she thought the call was fake, until her dad confirmed it was actually Dhirubhai Ambani on the phone.

A quick meeting, a few weeks of sweet, simple dates (yes, Mukesh pulling up in his green Fiat with pav bhaji), and he was gone for her. His proposal? Total Bollywood. He stopped his car in Mumbai traffic and said he wouldn’t move until she said yes.