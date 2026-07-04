Sam Larry reportedly involved in ghastly car accident along Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road

Sam Larry was reportedly involved in an auto crash along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in Lagos, with videos of the damaged vehicle circulating widely on social media as authorities and his representatives have yet to comment.

Sam Larry was reportedly involved in an auto crash along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in Lagos, with videos of the damaged vehicle circulating widely on social media as authorities and his representatives have yet to comment.

Sam Larry was reportedly involved in an auto crash along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in Lagos, with videos of the damaged vehicle circulating widely on social media as authorities and his representatives have yet to comment.

Sam Larry was reportedly involved in a road accident along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in Lagos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos and photos showing a damaged vehicle linked to the music promoter circulated widely across social media.

As of the time of filing the report, details about the cause of the crash and possible casualties remained unclear.

Popular Lagos socialite and music promoter Sam Larry was reportedly involved in a road accident along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in Lagos on Saturday morning.

Videos and photographs circulating across social media showed a severely damaged vehicle said to be linked to Sam Larry, with several eyewitness accounts claiming the crash occurred in the early hours of the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident quickly sparked widespread reactions online as concerned fans and social media users expressed shock and wished those involved a speedy recovery.

As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding the crash, including its cause, the number of occupants in the vehicle and whether there were any injuries or fatalities, remain unclear.

Neither Sam Larry nor his representatives had issued a public statement on the incident at the time this report was filed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No official statement had also been released by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) or the Nigeria Police Force regarding the reported crash.