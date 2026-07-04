Sam Larry reportedly involved in ghastly car accident along Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road
Sam Larry was reportedly involved in a road accident along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in Lagos.
Videos and photos showing a damaged vehicle linked to the music promoter circulated widely across social media.
As of the time of filing the report, details about the cause of the crash and possible casualties remained unclear.
Popular Lagos socialite and music promoter Sam Larry was reportedly involved in a road accident along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in Lagos on Saturday morning.
Videos and photographs circulating across social media showed a severely damaged vehicle said to be linked to Sam Larry, with several eyewitness accounts claiming the crash occurred in the early hours of the day.
The incident quickly sparked widespread reactions online as concerned fans and social media users expressed shock and wished those involved a speedy recovery.
As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding the crash, including its cause, the number of occupants in the vehicle and whether there were any injuries or fatalities, remain unclear.
Neither Sam Larry nor his representatives had issued a public statement on the incident at the time this report was filed.
RELATED: Nollywood Actress Adunni Ade drags Google to court over Dino Melaye stories, wins ₦30 million — see details
No official statement had also been released by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) or the Nigeria Police Force regarding the reported crash.
This is a developing story, and this report will be updated as more information becomes available from the relevant authorities or those involved.