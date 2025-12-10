Kenyan Rising Star Maya Amolo Is on a Journey to Global Stardom

Maya Amolo is on a journey to become an international star. She’s taking her joy, laughter, pain, and little experiences to make music that will bring global listeners under one umbrella.

Contemporary African music is being guided by a new generation of stars who are adding excitement and complexity to pop music. Among these stars is the fast-rising, multi-talented Kenyan star Maya Amolo, who tells colourful stories of life’s complexities through alternative R&B with Afro-pop sensibilities.

Her soulful melodies, emotive and honest writing, have won her the respect and admiration of the East African creative community, whose flag she’s boldly flying on the global stage.

She impacted the scene in 2020 with the release of her debut project, ‘Leave Me At The Pregame,’ which is an introspective journey of self-acceptance and healing. This heartfelt approach to music shone in her 2022 album ‘Asali,’ a vulnerable expression of love, desire, and the intricacies of modern romance. The singer is back with a new album ‘The Sweestest Time’ where she stretches her talent in the exploration of new sounds and bold thoughts.

Maya’s latest project is a beautiful project featuring rich R&B vocals and melodies. It took her just over a year to put together. In terms of both creative process and mindset, this project marks a significant shift from her debut work. “I’m so much more confident,” Maya states. “Definitely way more confident than when I released my debut EP. I believe in myself more and feel more comfortable stepping out of my comfort zone, genre, and writing-wise.” This confidence stems from a deep, authentic commitment to her craft. “If you wanna know all my business, listen to my music,” she says. For her, there’s no truer form of expression than in the melodies and lines that echo her thoughts.

Wearing her heart on her sleeve means that listeners can always find pieces of Maya in her music. The R&B sound that forms the core of her sound also provides the perfect backdrop for her to share moving stories that unite listeners. “Growing up, there was always R&B playing in the house. My mama was a huge fan of Jill Scott, Aaliyah, Brandy, and Erykah Badu. So musically, I’ve always found comfort and inspiration in R&B melodies.”

While she primarily writes and sings in English for the bulk of the album (though she infuses her indigenous language on the title track, ‘Sweetest Time’), she explains it is a matter of current comfort, not preference.



“It’s my goal to explore writing more in my indigenous languages. The message always feels so much more romantic in Kiswahili or Dholuo.”

However, Maya is also keen to explore outside her primary genre. On songs like ‘Flawless’ and ‘Hollon,’ she explores pop music. “I’m definitely a huge fan of pop music. I love how fun the writing is, I love music to dance to, and I love how much the sound can be changed and adapted,” she says, citing Britney Spears and The Black Eyed Peas as key influences she grew up with.

Making R&B music has given her the chance to connect with a global audience, and this is an opportunity she hopes to maximise. “It’s my dream to have my sound travel across borders and even continents,” she shares. The reception from the Kenyan audience has been strongly supportive as she’s growing to become a strong voice capable of showcasing the dynamism of the local music scene. “I feel the love growing every day, and for that I’m really grateful.”

Maya intends to repay the love she has received by putting her city on the global map. “For me, I’d really like to put Nairobi on the map in a big way. I’d love to travel, to tour, I wanna collaborate with the people I look up to, and ultimately, I want to give back and make my community proud.” Collaboration has helped African music to find a global audience. This reality is not lost on Maya, who reveals she considers collaboration a partnership that goes beyond music. For her, connection is key.

“Honestly, I look for a vibe. For me right now, it doesn’t matter how good the music is if I can’t get comfortable with you in the studio. If the vibe is good and the energy is right, then the music will match.” When asked about her favourite artists at the moment and who she’d like to work with, the list is extensive. “My faves right now are Tems, tg.blk, Rema, Tyla, Xenia Manasseh... the list is endless. I’d love to make music with them all. I’d also love to work with Amaarae. Moliy is such an incredible singer and writer, so I’d love to work with her as well.”

It’s this desire to be the best and share the stage with the leading stars of her generation that inspires her latest album, ‘The Sweetest Time’, which is a declaration of creative maturity. She couples her intricate and vulnerable R&B sensibilities with the confidence of pop ambition, which presents her as a crucial voice in East African music.

Maya Amolo is on a journey to become an international star. She’s taking her joy, laughter, pain, and little experiences to make music that will bring global listeners under one umbrella. And when she wins, it won’t be for herself alone. Her beloved city will celebrate with her.