Martell is Part of the Afrobeats Intelligence season 5 story, and here is why it matters

OkayAfrica is back with Season 5 of Afrobeats Intelligence, and Martell is on board as sponsor for the new run.

The podcast, hosted by Joey Akan, launched its latest season on February 27th with a guest lineup that spans the genre from its foundational figures to its current frontrunners, and a host who has spent five seasons proving he knows how to get to the heart of the conversation.

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Shallipopi, Wale, Sarz, Ladipoe, Kcee, Joshua Baraka, BOJ, Aniko, Dr. Sid, Magixx, and more are all featured across the season.

Joey Akan, speaking ahead of the launch, described it as going deeper than anything the show has done before: bigger conversations, sharper stories, and more access to the people building the future of African music globally.

The lineup makes that promise feel credible. Sarz brings the producer's perspective on how the sound was built from the ground up. Wale brings the diaspora view. Shallipopi is the current moment, unfiltered.

Martell's sponsorship of the season is consistent with the brand's approach to the Nigerian music space. Founded in 1715, Martell has spent years showing up in the conversations and spaces that matter, backing African culture with genuine investment rather than surface presence.

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Partnering with OkayAfrica on Afrobeats Intelligence Season 5 is an extension of that, putting the brand alongside a show that has built one of the most credible and loyal audiences in African music media.

Afrobeats Intelligence has over a million downloads across its run and previously featured Bella Shmurda, Tiwa Savage, Timaya, Ayra Starr, Mr Eazi, and Don Jazzy, among others.

Season 5 continues that tradition with a lineup that reflects how far the genre has come and how wide its reach has grown.

For both OkayAfrica and Martell, this is a partnership with clear purpose on both sides, and an audience that knows the difference between brands that are genuinely invested and brands that are just passing through. That kind of audience does not take sponsorships at face value, and Martell has earned its place in this conversation.

New episodes are dropping weekly on OkayAfrica's YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms.

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About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Imperial Black Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.

About Martell

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Founded in 1715 by Jean Martell, the House of Martell is the oldest of the great cognac houses and a symbol of audacity, mastery, and refinement. For over three centuries, Martell has celebrated those who dare to move differently, guided by curiosity, courage, and the pursuit of excellence.

At the heart of the House stands The Swift Ascendant, Martell’s timeless emblem of freedom, vision, and forward motion. It represents a spirit that never stands still, a commitment to rise above convention and redefine what refinement means in every era.

From the iconic Martell Cordon Bleu to the boundary-breaking Martell Blue Swift, every creation reflects a legacy of craftsmanship and an invitation to live boldly, purposefully, and with audacity. For more information, visit martell.com or follow @martellofficialnigeria#MartellOnTheMove #MartellNG #BeTheStandoutswift