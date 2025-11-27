Advertisement
Malta Guinness Launches “Real in Every Way” Campaign, Invites Nigerians to Celebrate Their Real Ones

Pulse Mix 12:57 - 27 November 2025
Malta Guinness is kicking off a nationwide cultural moment with the launch of its new Real in Every Way campaign, a celebration of authenticity, genuine connections, and the real energy that powers everyday Nigerians.

To bring this message to life in a fresh, youthful way, the brand has announced a digital challenge encouraging Nigerians to spotlight the real ones in their lives: friends, family, mentors, or anyone whose presence represents love, support, and realness.

And yes, there’s something BIG in it for participants.

How to Join the #MaltaRealInEveryWay Challenge

To enter, participants must:

  1. Create a short video shouting out the real ones in their lives while sipping Malta Guinness.

  2. Begin the video with this phrase:

    “The way Malta Guinness is real in every way…”

    For example: “The way Malta Guinness is real in every way reminds me of Tolu, my childhood friend…”

  3. Post the video on their social media page, tag the person they’re celebrating, tag @maltaguinnessng, and use the hashtags:

    #MaltaRealInEveryWay #MaltaGuinness

What You Stand to Win

Malta Guinness will reward exceptional entries with ₦50,000 cash and a curated box of goodies to celebrate real friendship and real energy.

Deadline

Entries close on December 7th, 2025.

This campaign continues Malta Guinness’ mission to champion optimism, authenticity, and realness, bringing Nigerians together through the moments and people that matter most.

