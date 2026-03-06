Apple Unveils $599 MacBook Neo, Its Cheapest Laptop Yet Targeting Students and Budget Buyers

Apple has unveiled the $599 MacBook Neo, its most affordable laptop yet, powered by an iPhone chip and designed for students and budget-conscious users.

Apple has unveiled the MacBook Neo, a new entry-level laptop priced at $599, marking the most affordable MacBook the company has released in years. The device signals Apple’s growing interest in the budget laptop segment, where Windows PCs and Chromebooks have traditionally dominated.

The announcement came during Apple’s latest product reveal, where Apple introduced the MacBook Neo as a device designed primarily for students, casual users and first-time Mac buyers. With the lower price point, the company appears to be widening access to the Mac ecosystem while maintaining the familiar MacBook design and software experience.

For years, Apple’s MacBook lineup has largely targeted premium buyers, with many models priced well above $1,000. The MacBook Neo shifts that approach by offering a more accessible entry into the Mac family, while still running the company’s desktop operating system, macOS.

One of the most notable aspects of the new laptop is the processor powering it. Instead of using Apple’s widely known M-series chips found in devices like the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the MacBook Neo runs on the A18 Pro chip, a processor originally designed for the company’s smartphones.

The use of an iPhone-grade chip is believed to be part of Apple’s strategy to keep the laptop’s price lower while still delivering reliable performance for everyday tasks such as web browsing, streaming, document editing and online learning.

Despite the lower price, Apple says the MacBook Neo still includes several features users expect from modern laptops.

Key specifications of the MacBook Neo include:

13-inch Liquid Retina display

A18 Pro processor

8GB of unified memory

256GB or 512GB storage options

1080p FaceTime HD camera

Two USB-C ports and headphone jack

Magic Keyboard and large trackpad

Battery life of up to 16 hours

The laptop is also available in multiple colour options, including silver, indigo, blush and citrus, giving it a slightly more youthful design compared with Apple’s traditional MacBook colours.

However, the lower price also means a few compromises compared with higher-end MacBooks. The MacBook Neo does not include some premium features found in more expensive models. For instance, it lacks MagSafe charging and Thunderbolt ports, and certain advanced display features seen in Apple’s flagship laptops are also absent.

Industry watchers say the MacBook Neo could appeal strongly to students, remote workers and light laptop users who want a Mac experience without paying premium MacBook prices. The device may also attract iPhone users who want a laptop that integrates easily with their existing Apple devices through features such as AirDrop and iCloud.

Apple has confirmed that pre-orders for the MacBook Neo are already open, with general availability expected to begin later this month in several global markets.

The launch of the MacBook Neo also highlights Apple’s broader strategy to expand its product reach while facing increasing competition in the global laptop market. By introducing a lower-cost MacBook, the company is positioning itself to compete more directly with budget laptops that dominate schools and entry-level computing.

