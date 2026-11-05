Luís Neto set to leave Sporting

In Wednesday's official statement to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) confirming the departure of Rui Borges and the appointment of Paulo Fonseca, Sporting also confirmed the new manager's contract running until June 2030, a €5 million compensation fee paid to Lyon, and the makeup of his backroom staff.

The club confirmed the following assistant coaches: Paulo Mourão, Nélson Duarte, António Ferreira, Paulo Ferreira, and Rui Faria. Gonçalo Álvaro was also present at the new manager's unveiling, whereas Tiago Ferreira, Hugo Tecelão, and Luís Neto—who were also part of Rui Borges' coaching setup—did not attend.

According to A BOLA, the first two, both goalkeeping coaches, will join the B team under Tiago Fernandes, who recently took interim charge of the senior squad in the 1-0 Champions League matchday 4 victory over Shakhtar. Meanwhile, Neto is set to part ways with the club. The former centre-back had been part of the Lions' coaching staff since Rui Borges took over in December 2024, following a playing career at the club from 2019/20 to 2023/24 that yielded two league titles, one League Cup, and one Super Cup.