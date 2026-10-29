Toluwanisings' father to get new home as Osun politician pledges scholarships for late singer's children

Ibraheem Luqman, an APM senatorial candidate in Osun, has offered accommodation to the father of the late gospel singer Toluwanisings and pledged full educational scholarships for his two children.

An Osun politician has offered to provide two years' accommodation for the father of late gospel singer Toluwanisings.

Ibraheem Luqman also pledged to sponsor the education of the singer's two children through higher institution.

The offer follows a viral video showing the elderly man's one-room home in Ikirun, Osun State.

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An Osun politician has offered to provide accommodation for the father of late gospel singer Toluwanisings and to sponsor the education of the singer's two children.

Ibraheem Luqman, an Ikirun-born philanthropist and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate for Osun Central senatorial district, made the offer in a statement issued by his campaign organisation on Wednesday. It was titled "Ibraheem Adekunle Offers Housing, Scholarships to Late Toluwanisings' Family."

Ibraheem Luqman, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate for Osun Central senatorial district

The statement said he sent a team to Ikirun, Osun State, to meet Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, the singer's father, and tell him of his commitment to supporting the family. The visit was described as a condolence call.

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According to the statement, Luqman offered to relocate the elderly man to decent accommodation within Ikirun. In a video of the visit shared online, a member of the delegation said the arrangement would be for at least two years, so that he can have "peace of mind."

The delegate also said Luqman wants to sponsor the education of the late singer's children up to higher institution level, and asked for Olayemi's permission. He described Toluwanisings as "one of the stars of Ikirun."

Toluwanisings’ burial: Father, wife reportedly disagree over burial arrangements

The campaign organisation said the gesture reflects Luqman's concern for vulnerable people and his belief that community responsibility should be part of public service.

The offer follows a viral video of Olayemi's home. Content creator Dunmininu Kingdom recorded the one-room house in Ikirun, showing dilapidated sections of it, and appealed for help for the elderly man. The footage drew sympathy, and also criticism from Nigerians who questioned whether it was appropriate to show a grieving family's living conditions.

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Toluwanisings, whose real name is Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, died on October 14 after reportedly slumping at his home in Ibadan. His death has been followed by a dispute within the family over where he should be buried.

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Olayemi has said he wants his son buried in the house he built or taken to Ikirun to lie beside his late mother. The singer's widow, Akanbi Elizabeth, has reportedly preferred a cemetery. Relatives have also called for an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

The family has launched a support fund titled "A Call for Love & Support" to help the widow and children.