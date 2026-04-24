LASG allocates land for downtown commercial city as private investment drives urban expansion

An emerging skyline in Ibeju-Lekki, where the planned Downtown Lagos commercial city aims to transform the corridor into a major business and investment hub

An emerging skyline in Ibeju-Lekki, where the planned Downtown Lagos commercial city aims to transform the corridor into a major business and investment hub

Lagos State backs the “Downtown Lagos” project in Ibeju-Lekki, as private investment and major infrastructure projects fuel the rise of a new commercial and economic hub.

The Lagos State Government has allocated land for the development of “Downtown Lagos,” a privately driven commercial city project located within Labour City in Ibeju-Lekki, in a move that underscores the state’s continued reliance on public-private partnerships to fuel urban growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project sits within the rapidly developing Lekki corridor, widely seen as one of Nigeria’s most strategic economic zones. The area is already home to major infrastructure projects, including the Dangote Refinery, the Lekki Deep Sea Port, and a Kellogg’s manufacturing facility; assets that have strengthened its reputation as an emerging industrial and commercial hub.

Developers say Downtown Lagos is being designed as an integrated business district aimed at attracting investment, supporting enterprise activity, and driving long-term property value. The concept draws on global models such as New York’s Downtown Manhattan and Singapore’s central business district, with plans for a high-density, mixed-use environment tailored to Nigeria’s urban expansion needs.

The project’s market debut was marked by a two-day launch event held on April 10 and 11, which organisers say attracted more than 3,000 participants. Attendees included real estate brokers, organised realtor networks, institutional stakeholders, and high-net-worth investors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Industry representation featured members of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Lagos Chapter, signalling early engagement from key sector bodies.

Organisers report that more than 50 plots were sold within days of the launch, suggesting strong initial demand. While independent verification of these figures is limited, early sales activity points to growing investor interest in the Lekki axis.

Speaking on the vision behind the project, the Founder of AceRoyal Estates, Dr Endurance Agonor, described Downtown Commercial City in Lagos as a transformative step in redefining Nigeria’s commercial real estate landscape.

“Downtown Lagos is more than a real estate development, it is a deliberate effort to create a world-class commercial ecosystem that positions Lagos as a global investment destination. We are building a city that enables enterprise, attracts capital, and delivers long-term value for investors who understand the future of urban Africa,” he said.

The launch event combined investment-focused engagement with public entertainment and cultural showcases, as developers sought to build awareness and drive early transactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The emergence of Downtown Lagos reflects a broader trend in Lagos’ urban development strategy, where government-backed land allocation is increasingly paired with private sector execution.

As infrastructure in the Lekki corridor continues to expand, analysts say projects like Downtown Lagos could play a significant role in shaping the city’s commercial future, while attracting both domestic and international investment.