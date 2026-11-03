Jamiu, popularly known as Pharmacist who went viral for marrying two women on a single ceremony has reportedly passed away

Jamiu, popularly known as Pharmacist who went viral for marrying two women on a single ceremony has reportedly passed away

Kogi man dies months after marrying two women on the same day

Jamiu, popularly known as Pharmacist, who gained internet fame after marrying two women in a single ceremony, has reportedly passed away in Kogi State.

Jamiu and popularly known as Pharmacist has reportedly passed away

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He became an internet sensation after marrying two women in one ceremony.

His death announcement and funeral videos have sparked reactions on social media.

A Kogi State man who made headlines after marrying two women in a single ceremony has reportedly passed away.

The man, identified as Jamiu and popularly known as Pharmacist, reportedly passed away on Friday, October 30, 2026, in Okengwe Ehi community, Kogi State.

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News of his death was announced by a master of ceremonies identified as MC Ajina, who shared a tribute alongside videos from the deceased's funeral.

Jamiu, popularly known as Pharmacist who went viral for marrying two women on a single ceremony has reportedly passed away

In the tribute, Ajina described Jamiu as a promising young man whose death had left his family, friends and loved ones heartbroken.

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we mourn the sudden departure of a promising young man, Jamiu, who passed away in the late hours of Friday, 31st October, 2026, at Okengwe Ehi," he wrote.

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He added that the deceased had great hopes and dreams that he would no longer have the opportunity to fulfil.

The announcement has since attracted reactions from Nigerians, many of whom recalled the unusual wedding that first made him famous online.

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Jamiu became a social media sensation after videos of his wedding to two women on the same day circulated online.

The unusual ceremony attracted mixed reactions, with some Nigerians expressing admiration for his decision while others questioned the idea of marrying two women in one ceremony.

Following news of his death, social media users have continued to discuss his unusual marriage, with some making jokes about the arrangement while others have expressed condolences to his family.