Edo State’s rising voice DETU is building a sound of hope, rhythm and honest stories

On the growing wave of Nigerian artists turning personal experience into music that travels, DETU is carving a deliberate space. The Edo State native is not rushing to fit into a single box.

Instead, he is shaping an identity around resilience, emotion and the quiet belief that people’s stories are still being written. In a recent conversation, the artist opened up about the meaning behind his name, the environment that formed him, and the intention guiding every record he releases.

DETU was born and raised in Uromi, Edo State, and has roots in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Benin City. Both places remain central to his sense of self. “I was born and brought up in Uromi, Edo State, Nigeria. I’m also from Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area in Benin City, and both places are part of my connection to Edo State and my identity,” he said.

Growing up in Nigeria meant absorbing different sounds, cultures and everyday rhythms. That background feeds his music without locking it in place.

“I want my sound to reflect where I come from without being limited by it. I want to create music that carries a piece of my background but connects with people beyond Nigeria. No matter where someone is from, I believe there are certain feelings and experiences we all understand.”

The name DETU itself is intentional. It represents the person he is becoming and the message he wants his catalogue to carry. At the centre of that message is the idea of being a Symbol of Hope. “For me, being a Symbol of Hope means reminding people that no matter what they have been through, their story is still being written,” DETU explained.

“Life can be unpredictable, and everybody has their own struggles, but I want my music to be something people can hold on to. I want them to hear my songs and feel understood, inspired, and reminded that there is always a possibility of something better.

I want DETU to represent resilience, growth, and the belief that things can change for the better.”

Before music became the main focus, he was still figuring out his direction, like many young people. What shifted was the realisation that music offered a form of expression ordinary conversation could not always provide.

“Music gradually became more than something I enjoyed; it became a way for me to express things I couldn’t always put into ordinary conversations. I realised that music gave me the freedom to communicate my thoughts, emotions, and experiences in a way that felt natural to me,” he said.

Full commitment requires treating the craft with discipline rather than treating it only as passion. “Committing fully meant deciding to take that feeling seriously and give it the discipline it deserves. I understood that if I wanted to build something meaningful, I had to approach music as more than a passion. It had to become a commitment.”

His sound sits in the space between emotion and movement. DETU describes it as emotional, rhythmic and expressive. He wants records that make listeners feel something while still giving them a reason to move.

“My music can be reflective without losing its energy, and it can be catchy without losing its meaning. I’m interested in creating records that work in different spaces: something you can vibe to with your friends, listen to alone at night, or return to years later because of how it made you feel,” he noted.

He is careful not to box himself too early. “I don’t want to put myself in a box too early. I want the freedom to experiment, grow, and discover new dimensions of my sound while maintaining an identity that people can recognise as DETU.”

Most songs begin with a feeling rather than a rigid formula. An emotion, a conversation or a lingering thought becomes the starting point. From there, the melody or beat helps shape what the feeling can become musically. Sometimes the melody arrives first, and the words follow; other times he already knows what he wants to say and searches for the right sound.

“I don’t like forcing every song into the same process. I want each record to develop in the way that best serves the idea behind it. For me, the most important thing is that the final result feels authentic. I want the music to sound like something I genuinely needed to express, rather than something I created simply because I thought people would like it.”

Themes of love, hope, ambition, relationships, personal growth, and the consequences of decisions keep returning. DETU is drawn to the moments that change people: falling in love, losing someone, making mistakes, chasing something bigger, or accepting that life rarely follows the script.

“These themes matter because they are part of being human. I don’t believe life is only about the good moments. Sometimes the difficult experiences teach us the most about ourselves,” he said. Because he sees DETU as a Symbol of Hope, even songs that explore pain or uncertainty still leave room for growth and new beginnings.

His release 'MADINA.' follows the same approach. He wanted a record that could stand on its own emotionally while giving listeners space to bring their own experiences to it. “With ‘MADINA.’, I wanted to create a record that could stand on its own emotionally while giving listeners room to connect with it through their own experiences,” DETU said.

“For me, a song becomes more interesting when it can mean something personal to the person listening, even if their interpretation is different from mine.” Every release, he added, is another chance to show a different dimension of who he is as an artist and to contribute to a bigger picture: music that feels good, says something, and stays with the listener beyond the first play.

Looking ahead, DETU is clear about the long view. “I want people to understand that DETU is more than a name or a collection of songs. It represents a journey, a perspective, and a commitment to creating music that people can connect with on different levels,” he stated.

Coming from Ikpoba-Okha in Benin City is part of the story, but the music is meant to travel further. “As a Symbol of Hope, I want to keep growing, keep telling my story, and make music that reminds people that even through uncertainty, there is always something worth believing in. For me, this is only the beginning of the journey.”

For an entertainment audience following the next wave of Nigerian voices, DETU offers something grounded: Afrobeats energy filtered through honest storytelling, and an artist who treats hope not as a slogan but as a consistent through-line in the work.