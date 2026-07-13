Davido shared that his greatest fear is not knowing when to walk away from music (Getty Images - Amy Sussman)

Davido shared that his greatest fear is not knowing when to walk away from music (Getty Images - Amy Sussman)

Davido opens up on his biggest fear - Not knowing when to quit music

Afrobeats star Davido reveals that his greatest fear is not knowing when to walk away from music, as he touches on the challenges of navigating life after superstardom as a celebrity.

Davido speaks about the pressure that comes with life after fame.

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The Afrobeats megastar expressed surprise at the level of insult and criticism that football icon Cristiano Ronaldo faced after Portugal crashed out of the 2026 World Cup.

Davido shared that his greatest fear is not knowing when to walk away from music.

In a recent interview, Afrobeats superstar Davido spoke about the cost of fame and how celebrities have to deal with no longer being as relevant and celebrated as they get older.

The multi-award-winning megastar shared that if he had the option to set up any business, it would be a wellness centre where previously famous people could navigate the difficulty of going from being famous to no longer being as widely celebrated.

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"If there's one thing I could build, it would be a centre for people who have been popular and very successful before, for them to have therapy because being on top of the world and the next moment you're not is very difficult," Davido said on the challenges of navigating stepping away from the limelight.

The hitmaker draws a reference to Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who came under severe criticism after Portugal crashed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Davido shared that he finds it unbelievable that, despite all the incredible feats and trophies Ronaldo has won, some people still feel it's not enough.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed athlete in the world | Credit: IMAGO

"When he (Ronaldo) left the World Cup, I remembered being on the internet, and they were abusing him so much. After everything he has done."

The Nigerian star, who is one of the greatest musicians from the continent, shared that his greatest fear is knowing when to walk away from music.

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"That's my greatest fear. I work too hard for me to come and spoil it with something, so I always ask God to please tell me the right time," he says, on knowing when to bow out of the limelight when the ovation is loudest.

"My biggest fear is not knowing when to walk away from music. Just look at my good friend Ronaldo, after everything he has accomplished in football, people still laughed at him during the World Cup. I pray to God every day to help me recognize the right time to step back."… pic.twitter.com/J6GbZ5XFGP — GEEZ TV (@geeztvofficial) July 12, 2026

Davido's sentiments on navigating the pressure that comes with fame, especially life after fame is a common concern among celebrities. Many celebrities, even in Nigeria, have shared the pressure of keeping up appearances and the lifestyle expected by fans. The heavy criticism and constant demands from fans who appear to see even monumental feats as momentary success further fuel the pressure on celebrities and take a toll on their mental and emotional health.

Nigerian music star Davido performing live

Afrobeats superstar Davido is one star who understands the pressure that comes with fame. In his 15-year-long career, he has risen to become one of Africa's most defining pop stars of the century while enduring difficult moments.

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