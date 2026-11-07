Ex-Barcelona star Cruyff expects Arokodare to make Ajax move permanent

Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff believes Tolu Arokodare is set to complete a permanent switch from Wolves, with initial terms already agreed

Former Barcelona star Jordi Cruyff believes Tolu Arokodare is on course to make his loan move to Ajax permanent, with the club's technical director suggesting the key terms have already been agreed.

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Cruyff gives update on Arokodare's future

Arokodare joined Ajax from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan during the summer, with an option to make the transfer permanent reportedly valued at close to €20 million.

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Speaking to Ziggo Sport, as reported by Complete Sports, Cruyff indicated that the arrangements for a permanent deal were already in place.

“Everything has already been arranged.”

The former Barcelona midfielder also revealed that Arokodare had asked for a pay rise during his previous press conference, while praising the Nigerian's attitude and integration into the squad.

“He has a good mentality, he's a team player, and that's important.”

Cruyff, however, offered a note of caution about the unpredictable nature of a striker's form, suggesting that consistent performances would remain important as the season progresses.

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Nigerian striker strengthens his case with Midtjylland brace

Arokodare delivered another impressive display in Denmark, opening the scoring after 10 minutes before restoring Ajax's lead in the 52nd minute.

The 25-year-old then turned provider seven minutes later, setting up Owen Wijndal for Ajax's third goal as the Dutch side eventually secured a convincing 6-1 win at the MCH Arena.

The performance took his tally to three goals and two assists in three Conference League appearances this season, while his overall return reached 12 goals in all competitions.

His productivity gives Ajax a strong sporting argument for activating the purchase option, although the financial terms could still determine the outcome if Wolves demand more than the reported €20 million figure.

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