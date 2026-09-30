Wike's son accused of collecting $2.1 million for land in Abuja then vanishing on the buyers

Jordan Wike faces a civil suit over an alleged $2.1 million Abuja land deal, but says he was on a flight when the payment was reportedly made.

Two men allege Jordan Wike took $2.1 million over a proposed 60-hectare land deal in Abuja.

They say $2 million was intended for his father, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, while Jordan was to receive $100,000.

Jordan denies receiving the money and says he was on a British Airways flight to London when the alleged payment was made.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan Ezenwo Nyesom-Wike, son of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, is facing a civil suit over an alleged $2.1 million land deal gone wrong, with the claimants saying most of that money was intended for his father.

According to court filings, two men say they met Jordan in London and later reconnected with him in Abuja, where they asked for his help securing 60 hectares of land split between Katampe and Guzape. They claim Jordan told them the facilitation fee would come to $2.1 million: $2 million of it earmarked for the minister himself, and $100,000 as Jordan's own cut.

The claimants say they handed over the full amount on 26 September 2025, at a property in Gwarimpa, Abuja, with several named witnesses present. They allege that after the money changed hands, they got no land and no refund, and Jordan stopped responding to them.

Jordan Ezenwo Nyesom-Wike with his parents

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan's defence hinges on a single detail: he says he wasn't even in the country that day. Under cross-examination at the FCT High Court in Maitama, he told the court he was on a British Airways flight from Abuja to London on 26 September 2025, the exact date the claimants say the payment was made. He also denies signing any acknowledgment of receipt for the money, calling the signature on the document a forgery.

The exchange prompted the claimants' lawyer to ask the court to compel Jordan to produce his American passport, to check it against his travel claim, and to write out his name and signature five times on a plain sheet of paper for comparison. Justice Sylvanus Oriji granted both requests. Jordan produced the passport the following day; the court has not yet ruled on whether his account of his whereabouts holds up.

Jordan has said he flagged the allegations himself, in a letter to his father and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission back in November 2025.

The case has since drawn wider attention. Rights lawyer Chidi Odinkalu has called on Justice Oriji to step aside from the case over family and professional ties, while the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has urged the EFCC and ICPC to open an independent investigation rather than wait for the civil case to conclude.

Advertisement

Advertisement