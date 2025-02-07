Advertisement

I won’t disappoint you - Obasa's replacement Meranda assures colleagues

News Agency Of Nigeria
News Agency Of Nigeria 21:28 - 07 February 2025
Mrs Mojisola Meranda, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly
Meranda (APC-Apapa 1) said it was an honour to be entrusted with leading the House and promised to discharge her duties diligently.
The Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mrs Mojisola Meranda, thanked her colleagues for their consistent support since she took charge of the House on Friday and promised not to disappoint them.

Meranda gave the assurance when a delegation from WOMANIFESTO, a rights group, paid her a courtesy visit at the Assembly complex on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WOMANIFESTO, a group advocating women’s rights, has over 30 women activists as members.

NAN recalls that Meranda became the speaker on Jan. 13, following the House's impeachment of the immediate past speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, for alleged misconduct and other allegations.

Meranda (APC-Apapa 1) said it was an honour to be entrusted with leading the House and promised to discharge her duties diligently.

She said, “I sincerely appreciate my colleagues' belief in me and their support over the past few weeks. As I have always said, I have promised myself not to disappoint them.

“There is a saying that if you empower a woman, you empower a nation. I believe my colleagues made the right decision in electing me to lead them.

“I want this delegation to help me appreciate them because, in this 10th Assembly, we are only four women among 36 men. For them to have entrusted me with this leadership role, I am truly grateful.”

The speaker, a three-term lawmaker, emphasised the significance of women’s empowerment and urged the group to partner with the Assembly on women's empowerment.

The speaker also thanked the delegation for the show of love and support, saying this was not just about her but about their gender as a whole.

Meranda urged the delegation to stay in touch, saying that whatever ideas they had to improve the lives of Nigerians—especially women and the girl child—would be welcomed

.Earlier, the WOMANIFESTO Convener, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said the group was at the Assembly to congratulate her on her historic emergence as the first female speaker.

Akiyode-Afolabi urged the speaker not to let down the womenfolk and the state.

She said the group was ready to collaborate with the Assembly to advance policies benefiting Nigerian women and girls.

Also speaking, Ganiyu Sanni, the lawmaker representing Kosofe 1, commended the WOMANIFESTO delegation and urged them to support Meranda’s leadership.

Sanni said the Assembly upholds high standards, and those standards will be met, especially now that they have “a strong character and vast experience” leading them and are well-prepared for the task ahead. However, she needed support."

