Nigerian-born youngster wins Golden Boy Italy award

Nigerian-born defender Honest Ahanor has been named Best Italian at the Golden Boy 2026 awards following a standout breakthrough season with Atalanta

Nigerian-born defender Honest Ahanor has been named Best Italian at the Golden Boy 2026 awards after an impressive breakthrough campaign in European football.

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The Super Eagles-eligible youngster earned the recognition following his rise at Atalanta and continued development during his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Ahanor rewarded after breakthrough Atalanta season

Ahanor enjoyed a remarkable 2025/2026 campaign after joining Atalanta from his previous club in the summer of 2025, quickly establishing himself as an important member of the first-team squad despite arriving with relatively little fanfare.

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The defender made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and attracting attention with his performances in Bergamo. His rapid progress caught the eye of Premier League giants Chelsea, who moved to secure his future with a deal scheduled to begin in the summer of 2027.

His emergence has now earned him recognition at the Golden Boy 2026 ceremony, where he was named the best young Italian player, adding another significant milestone to his developing career.

Super Eagles-eligible defender continues Palace development

Ahanor is spending the current season on loan at Crystal Palace, where he is expected to gain regular playing time and become accustomed to the demands of English football.

The 18-year-old has featured in seven matches across all competitions since moving to Selhurst Park, continuing the development that made him one of the most exciting young defenders in Italian football.

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His international eligibility also presents an interesting prospect for Nigeria, with the youngster yet to close the door on a potential future with the Super Eagles.