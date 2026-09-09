Advertisement

‘He has to be obsessed with you’ – Actress Stella Damasus lists qualities her daughter's partner must have

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 22:33 - 09 September 2026
Nollywood actress Stella Damasus and daughter, Angelica
Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has revealed the qualities a man must possess before she approves of him as her daughter, Angelica’s partner.
Advertisement

  • Stella Damasus says her daughter’s partner must fully respect and be “obsessed” with her.

Advertisement

  • The actress says financial stability and the ability to care for her daughter are among her expectations.

  • Discipline, fear of God, and good looks also make Stella Damasus’ list for her daughter's partner

The actress disclosed this in an interview with Pulse Fun Facts, where she shared the qualities she expects from her daughter’s partner.

According to Damasus, the man must have deep respect for her daughter and be completely devoted to her.

Advertisement

“He has to fully respect you. Forgive me, but I will say he has to be obsessed with you: very much so.”

The actress also stressed the importance of financial stability, saying her daughter’s partner must be able to take care of both himself and her.

“Secondly, he has to have more than enough to take care of not just himself but of you too,” she said.

Damasus added that discipline is another quality she considers essential, particularly because she believes it affects every area of a person’s life.

“He has to be very disciplined because it’s easy to say. I want him to fear God, but without discipline of mind, self, body, everything go scatter.”

Advertisement

The actress noted that her list does not end there, as she also wants the man to be physically attractive.

“There are many more. He has to be good-looking as well.”

The actress shares a close bond with her daughter, and their strong relationship has made the actress particularly intentional about the kind of man she wants her daughter to marry.

READ NEXT: Fans emotional as Nollywood star breaks down in tears after dropping son at school

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Police arrest man impersonating JAMB registrar, allegedly collecting ₦3m to secure government contracts and using a dead man’s ATM card to defraud Nigerians
News
10.09.2026
Police arrest man impersonating JAMB registrar, allegedly collecting ₦3m to secure government contracts and using a dead man’s ATM card to defraud Nigerians
Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade says Nollywood is full of prostitutes and Yahoo boys. (LIB)
Entertainment
10.09.2026
Fans shocked as veteran actor Yemi Solade reveals the craziest thing he did for money before becoming popular
Samsung, Duolingo take jabs at Apple over new iPhone Duo
News
10.09.2026
Samsung, Duolingo take jabs at Apple over new iPhone Duo
Which Betting site comes out on top in Nigeria?
Lifestyle
10.09.2026
Which Betting site comes out on top in Nigeria?
Nollywood actress battling cervical cancer since 2024 cries for financial help to continue her treatment, says she's in pain and struggling to raise money
Entertainment
10.09.2026
Nollywood actress battling cervical cancer since 2024 cries for financial help to continue her treatment, says she's in pain and struggling to raise money
NAFDAC says it does not regulate unbranded palm oil, fufu and other traditionally packaged foods sold in open markets
News
10.09.2026
NAFDAC says it does not regulate unbranded palm oil, fufu and other traditionally packaged foods sold in open markets