‘He has to be obsessed with you’ – Actress Stella Damasus lists qualities her daughter's partner must have

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has revealed the qualities a man must possess before she approves of him as her daughter, Angelica’s partner.

Stella Damasus says her daughter’s partner must fully respect and be “obsessed” with her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress says financial stability and the ability to care for her daughter are among her expectations.

Discipline, fear of God, and good looks also make Stella Damasus’ list for her daughter's partner

The actress disclosed this in an interview with Pulse Fun Facts, where she shared the qualities she expects from her daughter’s partner.

According to Damasus, the man must have deep respect for her daughter and be completely devoted to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He has to fully respect you. Forgive me, but I will say he has to be obsessed with you: very much so.”

The actress also stressed the importance of financial stability, saying her daughter’s partner must be able to take care of both himself and her.

“Secondly, he has to have more than enough to take care of not just himself but of you too,” she said.

Damasus added that discipline is another quality she considers essential, particularly because she believes it affects every area of a person’s life.

“He has to be very disciplined because it’s easy to say. I want him to fear God, but without discipline of mind, self, body, everything go scatter.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress noted that her list does not end there, as she also wants the man to be physically attractive.

“There are many more. He has to be good-looking as well.”

The actress shares a close bond with her daughter, and their strong relationship has made the actress particularly intentional about the kind of man she wants her daughter to marry.