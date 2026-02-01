Pre-Grammy Glam: The Red Carpet Looks We Can’t Stop Staring At

Stars shine before the 2026 Grammys at Clive Davis’s gala—show-stopping looks from Teyana, Jennifer, Demi, Halle & Chloe to Tyla.

The night before the 2026 Grammy Awards , Los Angeles became a glittering playground for style, music, and a little bit of “who wore it better?” energy. Clive Davis’s annual Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel was the epicentre of it all, stars arriving like they were walking into their own private universe, each outfit screaming confidence, audacity, and personality.

From Teyana Taylor’s jaw-dropping elegance to Jennifer Hudson’s commanding aura, and Demi Lovato mixing edgy with glam, it was a masterclass in red carpet wizardry . Then you had Halle & Chloe Bailey, owning the moment with an effortless mix of modern chic and old-school Hollywood vibes. And, yes, Martha Stewart, Colman Domingo, John Legend, Lana Del Rey, Stevie Wonder, and Tyla, adding layers of rhythm, culture, and sheer star power.

Here are some looks that caught our eyes.

Pre-Grammy night at Clive Davis’s gala wasn’t just a prelude—it was a fashion masterclass, a cultural mash-up, and a reminder that style can tell stories as loud as the music itself. From power statements to playful experiments, each look was a mini performance, and honestly, we’re still taking notes.

