AFCON Qualifiers: Will Eric Chelle regret lack of faith in Super Lig goal machine Orban?

With 15 goal contributions in 11 games, Gift Orban's continued exclusion by Nigeria coach Eric Chelle is raising major questions.

Gift Orban has moved ahead of Victor Osimhen in the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot race after scoring in Amedspor's thrilling 4-3 defeat to Galatasaray.

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His latest goal takes his tally to 10 in 11 league appearances and raises fresh questions about Eric Chelle's decision to leave him out of Nigeria's recent AFCON qualifying squad.

Orban outshines Osimhen in Turkish goal race

The former Lyon striker continued his impressive start to life at Amedspor by finding the net in the second half against Galatasaray, having struggled to influence proceedings before the interval.

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Orban rose to meet a delightful cross from substitute Furkan Soyalp, directing a close-range header beyond goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir to register his 10th league goal of the campaign.

The 23-year-old, who joined Amedspor on loan during the summer, has now recorded 10 goals and five assists in 11 appearances since the season began in August.

The Galatasaray forward missed the encounter after undergoing knee surgery for an injury sustained during his side's Champions League victory over Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart. His absence did little to prevent the hosts from claiming a 4-3 victory.

Chelle faces fresh questions over Orban omission

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Orban's scoring exploits have come after he was overlooked by Chelle for Nigeria's back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania.

With Osimhen now sidelined through injury, the Super Eagles coach has opted to rely on Tolu Arokodare, Taiwo Awoniyi and Akor Adams in attack.

However, Orban's 15 direct goal contributions in 11 league appearances present a compelling argument for another opportunity in the national team.

Nigeria have collected three points from their opening two qualifiers, beating Mozambique 2-1 before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau.