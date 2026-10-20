She thought it was a scam! How Guinness’ Open For More Promo turned Queen Thompson’s doubt into a ₦150m win

In Nigeria today, an unexpected phone call announcing that you have won something big might not exactly make you jump for joy. First, you want to know who is calling. Then comes the question: “Hope this is not another scam?”

Queen Thompson knows that feeling all too well. After being defrauded twice earlier in the year, she had good reason to be suspicious when a Guinness representative called with news that sounded almost unbelievable: she had won the grand prize in the Guinness Open For More promotion.

The prize? A brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado valued at ₦150 million.

It was the kind of news anyone would need a moment to process. But Queen’s story is a reminder that while caution is necessary, not every unexpected call brings bad news.

Her winning entry had been made weeks earlier, during an ordinary outing with friends in Akwa Ibom. While enjoying Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, she spotted the promotional code beneath her bottle cap, entered it on her phone, and carried on with her evening. There was no grand plan or expectation that the moment would lead anywhere special. She simply took her chance.

Then came the call that changed everything.

At the official prize presentation at Guinness Nigeria’s headquarters in Ogba, Lagos, Managing Director and CEO Girish Sharma presented Queen with the keys to her new SUV. The moment marked the culmination of the brand’s 10-week Open For More National Consumer Promotion, which rewarded consumers across Nigeria.

Queen was the grand prize winner, but she was far from the only person whose day got better through the campaign. A total of 1,075 Nigerians won prizes, including 75 consumers who took home ₦1 million each and another 1,000 who won ₦100,000 apiece.

For Guinness Nigeria, the promotion was a way to appreciate consumers who continue to choose its brands. For the winners, it meant a chance to receive something tangible from an everyday purchase. And for Queen, it meant going from wondering whether a phone call was genuine to standing at a prize presentation with the keys to a luxury SUV in her hands.

There is a simple lesson in all of this. Protect yourself, ask questions, and verify unexpected offers, but don’t let past disappointments convince you that every new opportunity must be a trap. Queen’s doubts were understandable. What mattered was that the news could be verified, and the prize was real.

Her story also shows how an ordinary moment can take an unexpected turn. A bottle of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, a code beneath the cap, and a few seconds spent entering it became the beginning of a story Queen could hardly have predicted.

The Open For More promotion has ended, but Queen’s experience leaves behind a reminder worth carrying into everyday life: stay alert, make informed decisions, and give genuine opportunities a chance. Sometimes, the call you almost dismiss is the one you will never forget.