Fragrance Planet Celebrates Over Six Years of Redefining Affordable Luxury in Nigeria’s Perfume Industry

Since its establishment in 2018, Fragrance Planet has stood as a shining symbol of what passion, innovation, and unrelenting tenacity can achieve. Founded by dynamic entrepreneur Kosiso Ilechukwu, the brand has evolved from a modest fragrance startup into one of Nigeria’s leading luxury perfume destinations; a multi-million enterprise that has redefined what affordable luxury truly means.

Over the past six years, Fragrance Planet has consistently delivered on its mission: “To consistently provide high-quality fragrances that exceed customer expectations, ensuring an exceptional scent experience that lasts throughout the day.” From its flagship outlet in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, the company has built a loyal clientele that spans individuals from all walks of life, uniting them through their shared love for exquisite scents.

Guided by its vision to be the leading fragrance destination renowned for delivering unparalleled value, exceptional customer service, and affordable luxury, Fragrance Planet continues to set industry standards. The brand’s growing reputation is anchored on its core value proposition: offering affordable luxury perfumes and unmatched customer service that enhance customer experience.

At the heart of this success story is Kosiso Ilechukwu, a woman celebrated for her unbridled tenacity and business acumen. In a little over a decade of entrepreneurial pursuits, she has proven that with resilience, creativity, and integrity, Nigerian businesses can thrive even amid economic challenges.

“Fragrance Planet was born out of a simple yet powerful idea, that luxury should be accessible,” says Kosiso Ilechukwu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We wanted to make people feel confident, beautiful, and empowered without needing to break the bank. Fragrance has the power to transform moods and moments, and that’s what we offer, the magic of scent, accessible to everyone.”

Under Kosiso’s leadership, Fragrance Planet has expanded its operations, built a robust internal structure, and cultivated a talented team of 10–12 dedicated staff members. The company has not only achieved impressive revenue growth but has also gained recognition for its commitment to exceptional service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Supporting this vision is the company’s Admin and Operations Manager, Similoluwa Sanni, who has been instrumental in ensuring the smooth day-to-day operations of the business.

“At Fragrance Planet, we operate with a people-first approach, both for our customers and our team,” says Similoluwa Sanni. “We believe that every bottle we sell carries an experience, not just a fragrance. That’s why our attention to detail, customer engagement, and service delivery are always top priorities.

Over the years, Fragrance Planet has expanded its product line to include a wide array of high-quality, long-lasting fragrances sourced from around the world. The brand caters to both men and women, offering scents that suit diverse personalities, preferences and occasions, from bold and daring to soft and romantic. Each bottle embodies the brand’s philosophy: affordable elegance with a touch of exclusivity.

Beyond commerce, Fragrance Planet is also a lifestyle brand; one that embodies sophistication, confidence, and empowerment. It is a brand that celebrates people who, like its founder, work hard and live fully. Kosiso’s belief in balancing ambition with personal fulfillment has shaped the company’s culture and public identity.

As Fragrance Planet marks over six years of excellence, the company looks ahead with renewed focus. Expansion into new markets, increased digital presence, and the introduction of an exclusive in-house scent line are on the horizon. These strategic plans align with the brand’s long-term goal to cement its position as Africa’s number one fragrance destination.

“This milestone is not just about longevity; it’s about legacy,” Kosiso adds. “We’re proud of how far we’ve come, but we’re even more excited about what’s next. Fragrance Planet will continue to evolve, innovate, and deliver experiences that linger long after the scent fades.”