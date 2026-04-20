Fourth term ambition of Lagos deputy speaker Mojisola Meranda draws scrutiny

For many, a fourth term no longer signals stability; it signals stagnation. The issue is no longer whether continuity has value, but whether it remains justified in the face of present realities.

In Apapa’s evolving political landscape, a growing chorus of voices is demanding reflection, recalibration, and, ultimately, renewal. Sentiments emerging from key stakeholder circles point to mounting resistance against a fourth-term bid by the current Lagos State Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda. What was once subdued dissatisfaction has now crystallised into a clear and assertive stance: Apapa cannot afford to stand still.

At the centre of this debate lies a pressing question: at what point does continuity begin to hinder progress?

Across the constituency, the tone has shifted decisively. Conversations are no longer anchored on loyalty or long-standing political ties but on performance, relevance, and measurable impact. For many, a fourth term no longer signals stability; it signals stagnation. The issue is no longer whether continuity has value, but whether it remains justified in the face of present realities.

"An anonymous source revealed that there has been significant grumbling among Apapa residents regarding the effectiveness of her tenure, with many questioning whether Mojisola Meranda’s leadership has delivered meaningful results."

Within Apapa, leadership is increasingly being defined not by longevity but by responsiveness, adaptability, and tangible results. While experience is acknowledged, there is a growing concern that extended tenure without visible transformation risks creating a cycle of repetition rather than progress, and we’re yet to see progress from MOJISOLA MERANDA.

Stakeholders across diverse segments of the community are now calling for a more balanced and inclusive political structure, one that truly reflects the energy, diversity, and aspirations of Apapa’s population. There is a strong perception that the current framework requires urgent strengthening, particularly in the areas of grassroots engagement, accessibility, and equitable representation.

More critically, many point to an emerging disconnect between leadership and the lived experiences of residents. In a constituency still navigating persistent infrastructural challenges, economic strain, and the need for more responsive governance, the demand is clear: leadership must be present, proactive, and results-driven.

The concern, therefore, is not merely about years in office, it is about what those years have produced.

This shift is part of a broader political awakening across Lagos, where constituents are becoming increasingly discerning, placing greater emphasis on effectiveness over familiarity, and outcomes over routine incumbency.

Apapa, given its economic importance and complex realities, finds itself at a defining moment. The constituency requires leadership that is not only experienced but agile, innovative, and deeply in tune with the demands of a rapidly changing environment.

As a result, calls for structural rebalancing are growing louder. There is a clear insistence that leadership must evolve or give way to those prepared to meet the urgency of the moment.

It is within this context that the demand for generational transition is gaining traction. There is a rising belief that introducing fresh perspectives into legislative representation could unlock new approaches to long-standing challenges, from infrastructure and economic revitalization to youth engagement and community development.

This moment is not simply about replacing one leader with another, it is about redefining leadership itself.

As conversations continue within the Apapa Stakeholders Forum and beyond, one message is becoming unmistakable: the future of representation in Apapa must be intentional, inclusive, and firmly forward-looking.

Apapa is no longer a constituency willing to wait patiently or settle for the familiar. It is a constituency that is demanding more, expecting better, and insisting on results.

Ultimately, the debate around a fourth term bid reflects a broader reckoning, a moment of reassessment for a people ready to chart a new course.

And within that moment lies a defining opportunity: to move beyond continuity for its own sake, and toward leadership that inspires confidence, delivers innovation, and drives meaningful, measurable progress.

The message from Apapa stakeholders is clear and growing louder, leadership must be continuously earned, not indefinitely assumed.

Because in today’s Apapa, continuity without progress is no longer acceptable.