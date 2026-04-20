Femi Kuti says Fela’s music catalogue was never sold and never will be

Femi Kuti has clarified that Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s music catalogue was never sold, saying the family still controls the estate through licensing deals.

Femi Kuti says Fela’s music catalogue remains fully under family control and has never been sold.

He explained that the family only enters licensing deals, allowing them to keep ownership while generating revenue.

The clarification comes as Fela’s global legacy continues to grow through major awards, streaming, and new projects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The question of who owns Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's music has circulated online for years, occasionally flaring up whenever a licensing deal surfaces or a new platform begins streaming his work.

Femi Kuti has now put the matter to rest definitively, confirming in a recent interview on Channels Television that the catalogue remains entirely within the family's control and that there was never any serious intention to sell it.

Femi Kuti

"We never sold it," Femi said plainly. "Fela's estate, which is controlled by the family, controls it. But we licensed the music, so we control it. I don't know how many more years we have right now, but when the years are done, we'll take it over and license it again."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The distinction between licensing and selling is the crux of the matter. The family has entered licensing agreements with foreign companies for limited periods, allowing them to generate revenue while maintaining full ownership and long-term control.

Once those agreements expire, the rights revert entirely to the estate, at which point the family can choose to relicense on their own terms.

Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti

Central to the decision not to sell was Yeni Kuti, the eldest of Fela's children and the family's primary guardian of his legacy.

Femi described her stance as firm and unwavering. "She's like the main caretaker, and we give her honour as she is the eldest," he said. "She is very protective of Fela's legacy, and she insisted we don't sell. I saw her view immediately, we all agreed. If we had sold, we would have been done by now; nothing would be coming to the family."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The timing of Femi's clarification is significant. Fela's profile has never been higher internationally. In December 2025, he became the first African musician ever awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, joining a group that includes The Beatles, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley and Frank Sinatra.

Yeni Kuti

That was quickly followed by his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2026 alongside Nigerian-born Sade Adu, making them the first African artists ever inducted since the Hall was established in 1986.

His 1976 album Zombie was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. A scripted biopic is currently in development, and his catalogue continues to stream and license at growing volumes.

In an era where catalogue sales have become a defining trend in the music industry with artists and estates cashing out for hundreds of millions, the Kuti family's position is a deliberate counter-statement. Femi framed it as a matter of intergenerational responsibility as much as financial strategy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It will always be in the hands of the family," he said. "And I hope even after us, our children will understand how we have maintained dignity and integrity with Fela's legacy and do that same honour to him after we leave this life."