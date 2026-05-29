FG to consider isolation air passengers over the fear of Ebola outbreak

FG to consider isolation air passengers over the fear of Ebola outbreak

FG may isolate air travellers and restrict some flights over fresh Ebola outbreak fears

The Federal Government is considering flight restrictions and isolation of passengers as concerns grow over the latest Ebola outbreak spreading in parts of Africa.

FG is considering flight restrictions and passenger isolation over Ebola fears.

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The move follows a worsening Ebola outbreak in DR Congo.

Authorities say stricter airport screening and monitoring may be introduced.

Nigeria says no Ebola case has been confirmed in the country yet.

The Federal Government is considering new emergency travel measures, including possible flight restrictions and isolation of passengers arriving from high-risk countries, following growing concerns over the latest Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa.

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The move comes amid fears that increased international travel could expose Nigeria to another Ebola outbreak years after the country successfully contained the deadly virus in 2014.

According to reports, the proposed measures were discussed during a high-level emergency preparedness meeting held in Lagos involving government officials, aviation authorities and health agencies.

Authorities said the measures being considered include stricter airport screening, passenger monitoring, isolation protocols for suspected cases and possible restrictions on flights from countries heavily affected by the virus.

Speaking during the meeting, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the Federal Government is taking proactive steps to prevent another health emergency in the country.

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The renewed concerns follow reports of a worsening Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where health authorities have recorded more than 1,000 confirmed and suspected cases since the outbreak was declared earlier this month.

Reports also indicate that more than 200 suspected deaths have already been linked to the outbreak.

Nigerian authorities believe the country remains vulnerable because of heavy international passenger traffic through major airports in Lagos and Abuja.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has also reportedly intensified surveillance and emergency preparedness measures at airports across the country.

Ebola is a highly infectious viral disease that spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids and can cause severe fever, bleeding, organ failure and death.

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Nigeria previously battled an Ebola outbreak in 2014 after an infected traveller from Liberia arrived in Lagos. The virus later spread to several people, including healthcare workers, before it was eventually contained through aggressive tracing, isolation and public health response.

The outbreak claimed multiple lives but Nigeria was later praised globally for preventing a wider national crisis.

The latest development has already sparked concern among Nigerians online, with many recalling the fear, panic and restrictions that followed the 2014 outbreak.

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Health authorities, however, insist that the country is currently taking preventive measures and that no Ebola case has been confirmed in Nigeria at this time.