ETK announces  global launch of momentum; technology-enabled platform strengthening organisational capability, competitiveness, and climate resilience

Enterprise Trade and Knowledge (ETK) has announced the global launch of Momentum, a technology-enabled capacity, climate risk and impact management platform designed to help organisations strengthen the internal operating systems that drive growth, facilitate access to finance, and help build climate resilience.

The launch, which was held at an exclusive venue at Ikoyi, Lagos, was delivered in partnership with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE), making Lagos the first market in Momentum’s global rollout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across both emerging and developed economies, organisations are facing a new generation of capacity challenges. Weak governance structures, limited financial management systems, compliance gaps and rising climate-related risks are increasingly shaping business performance and access to opportunity. These challenges affect MSMEs, high-growth companies, corporates and investors alike, and have become central to market access, financing and operational stability.

According to ETK, its Momentum was created to address the above challenges.

The platform provides a structured, data-driven approach to assessing organisational capacity across three core pillars:

Finance & Growth that strengthens governance, financial systems and investment readiness; Trade & Market Access for improving operational maturity, compliance capability and export: organisations to identify, manage and respond to climate-related risks and Climate risk management for identifying climate risks for a business based on its primary areas of operations, determining the materiality of those risks, identifying adaptive responses, and addressing shortcomings in climate risk governance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By combining technology with a robust capacity framework, Momentum helps organisations benchmark performance, identify gaps, and develop transformation plans required to build the systems required to achieve key impact targets, whether accessing new markets, securing financing, or addressing climate risk.

Speaking at the global launch in Lagos, Bolaji Sofoluwe MBE, managing director of ETK, highlighted the platform’s role in advancing sustainable private sector growth, saying: “At ETK, we believe resilience is the new competitive advantage. In a world shaped by global uncertainty, climate governance enables organisations to build capacity, manage risk and drive sustainable growth.”

Also, the Lagos launch, according to her, aligns with the ongoing UK-Nigeria collaboration to support private sector development, improve market competitiveness and advance climate-aligned growth. Through this partnership, Momentum will support businesses to build stronger systems, demonstrate reliability to lenders and investors, and participate more effectively in global value chains.

A cross section of the participants

The launch also reflects a shared commitment among public, private, and development sector partners to strengthen the competitiveness of businesses and improve access to opportunities across emerging markets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also speaking at the launch, on the importance of strengthening the systems that enable businesses to thrive, British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Jonny Baxter, said:

“The launch of Momentum reflects the strength of UK innovation in delivering practical solutions to global development challenges. Designed to support funders, development finance institutions, governments, and business support organisations worldwide, the platform brings a highly adaptable, multilingual capability to strengthening small and growing businesses. By linking technical assistance to measurable outcomes from access to finance and export readiness to climate resilience, Momentum demonstrates how UK-developed digital tools can drive sustainable economic growth and unlock the potential of SMEs in Nigeria and beyond.”

Momentum's launch is also supported by the Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE), a global organisation dedicated to strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems and supporting small and growing businesses. ANDE's involvement reflects the growing recognition that stronger organisations are essential for translating investment and technical assistance into measurable development outcomes.

Karina Karunwi, West Africa Regional Head, Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE), said:

“At ANDE, we know that building thriving small and growing businesses requires more than capital alone. Momentum brings a fresh, measurable perspective to access to finance and impact measurement, from insight to sustainable action, which is why we're excited to collaborate on Momentum's launch. The platform will strengthen the capacity of West African SMEs and the organisations that support them, helping unlock investment and accelerate sustainable growth across the region”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lagos activation marks the beginning of a phased global rollout, with additional markets in Africa and other economies planned as part of a phased international rollout.

About ETK Group

Enterprise Trade and Knowledge (ETK Group) are a United Kingdom-based international trade and economic development advisory firm specialising in export development, market entry, and international market engagement across Africa and other high-growth emerging markets.

Founded in 2010, the firm supports governments, development partners, and private-sector organisations to design and deliver trade, investment, and private sector development initiatives that enable businesses to expand internationally and unlock new market opportunities.

In 2026, ETK received the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade, one of 185 organisations named nationally in the award’s 60th anniversary year, celebrating the firm’s leadership in strengthening UK - Africa commercial pathways and its sustained impact across the continent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drawing on more than 15 years of on-the-ground expertise, ETK has delivered projects in 34 African markets, helping organisations navigate regulatory complexity, strengthen export readiness, and enhance international competitiveness. To date, the firm has supported over 300 clients and contributed to programmes with a combined value of more than £1 billion.

ETK operates at the intersection of trade policy, market intelligence, and private sector development, combining strategic advisory with practical implementation support. Its core capabilities include export strategy development, market entry advisory, trade-related research and intelligence, institutional capacity building, and stakeholder engagement across public and private sector ecosystems.

Through its work, ETK aims to strengthen export ecosystems and support enterprises to engage more effectively with international markets, enabling trade-led growth and sustainable economic development across frontier and emerging markets.