Bolaji Ogunmola Slams Social Media Critic Over On-screen Chemistry with Daniel Etim

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 15:28 - 11 February 2026
Bolaji Ogunmola slams social media critics over on-screen chemistry with Daniel, hinting at a break from social media to focus on her career.
Bolaji Ogunmola, an actress and filmmaker, is facing backlash on social media over her recent role in The Bloom After, the actress responded to criticism about her on-screen chemistry with co-star Daniel Etim Effiong. The comment, which called out the "excessive" kissing scenes between them, suggested that their on-screen romance was becoming a little too convincing, to the point that some believed it was spilling into real life.

One critic, under the handle “I hate lies,” took to social media to comment on Ogunmola's performances, particularly in The Bloom After, questioning why she didn’t share a kiss with another co-star, Anthony. They compared the situation to the early days of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s relationship, insinuating that intense on-screen chemistry could lead to real-life romantic feelings. 

Ogunmola, clearly fed up, didn’t hold back in her response. The actress fired back at the critic, lashing out against what she described as "stupidity.

READ ALSO: Bolaji Ogunmola reacts to backlash over kiss scene with Daniel Etim-Effiong

“I don’t care what happened to any other actor… so of us have plenty of dignity and self-respect. Your opinion about things is a direct representation of who you are and what you stand for. Things I have learned: so many people aren’t professionals, and people lack strong boundaries and are cheats themselves if the situation enables them.

The actress went on to explain the real message behind The Bloom After, urging her followers to look beyond the surface. It’s not just another romance film, she said. It’s a story about a woman’s journey of self-discovery, about reclaiming who you are after giving everything to a cause. In her words, it’s a film that speaks to all of us who have ever lost ourselves for something or someone.

Ogunmola reminded her audience that there’s much more to her work than what people may see on their screens. "We know an Inara, there’s an Inara on our street, in your office," she said, urging those watching to recognise the deeper meaning in the film and share it with others who need to hear it. She ended her fiery reply with a pointed reminder: "Please share the film with them and remind them they are worthy."

READ ALSO:  Toyosi Etim-Effiong breaks silence on husband’s on-screen kiss controversy

In a time when social media often blurs the line between our private lives and our careers, she's holding firm to her professional standards and dedication to her work, even though she considered taking a break from social media.

