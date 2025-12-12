Advertisement

Emerging Afrofusion Act, Oduwa, Releases Vibrant EP, ‘Inflection’

Pulse Mix 17:27 - 12 December 2025
Emerging Afrofusion act, Oduwa, is making a statement with the release of his five-track EP, ‘INFLECTION.’
Advertisement

Arriving just in time for the holidays, the project showcases Oduwa’s sonic versatility, blending bouncy love anthems with sleek, contemporary Afropop.

Across five diverse tracks, including the singles ‘Wonderful’ and ‘Ovbialeke,’ the Benin City native showcases an expansive range, giving listeners much to look forward to as the new year approaches.

Advertisement

Following his introduction with earlier singles like ‘Sapa’ and ‘Make She Go’ featuring Magnito, Oduwa uses ‘INFLECTION’ to present a forward-facing collection that captures a shift in his approach and journey: an inflection point.

Across the five tracks, Oduwa alternates between soulful, sung vocals and rhythmic club-ready hooks, praising the beauty of love, resilience, and the hustle with a sound that is playlist and radio-ready.

Nigerian-born artist Oduwa draws from a rich blend of cultural and musical icons, including Show Dem Camp, Akon, P-Square, and Burna Boy. Oduwa’s sound merges playful sophistication with the flair of 2000s R&B-pop and the foundational grooves and melodies of Afropop.

Born in Benin City and now based in the United States, he creates music for Atlanta’s clubs and London’s summer motives, with each record presenting a celebration of joy, community, and shared moments.

Emerging Afrofusion Act, Oduwa, Releases Vibrant EP, ‘Inflection’
Emerging Afrofusion Act, Oduwa, Releases Vibrant EP, ‘Inflection’
Advertisement

In 2024, he released his debut EP, ‘Made for Love,’ which produced the sleeper hit ‘Found Love,’ which was followed by 2025’s ‘Son of Man’ EP.

With ‘INFLECTION’ closing out the year, Oduwa is signalling his intent for the coming months.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
AI Is Changing The Music Industry - Pulse Facts Only
Music
06.12.2025
AI Is Changing The Music Industry - Pulse Facts Only
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
New Google and OpenAI AI Models Dropped. Here’s What They’re Good At
Technology
13.12.2025
New Google and OpenAI AI Models Dropped. Here’s What They’re Good At
Monica Shines at Pulse Fiesta 2025, Hails Organisers
Business
13.12.2025
Monica Shines at Pulse Fiesta 2025, Hails Organisers
Friendship Dynamics: How to Handle a Male-Centred Friend
Lifestyle
12.12.2025
Friendship Dynamics: How to Handle a Male-Centred Friend
15 Best Dressed Celebrities in 2025, According to Vogue
Entertainment
12.12.2025
15 Best Dressed Celebrities in 2025, According to Vogue
Wizkid Almost Quit — Jada P Finally Tells the Story Fans Never Knew
Entertainment
12.12.2025
Wizkid Almost Quit — Jada P Finally Tells the Story Fans Never Knew
Your Guide to 2026’s Most Anticipated Films
Movies
12.12.2025
Your Guide to 2026’s Most Anticipated Films