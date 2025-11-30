‘F* Off’ — Davido Snaps at Fan Who Urged Him to Take Action Over Leaked Chats

Davido fired back at a fan who pressed him to address leaked private chats that has gone viral on social media.

Davido has sparked fresh controversy after delivering a harsh, two-word dismissal to a fan who urged him to take decisive action over the growing circulation of alleged leaked chats involving the artist.

An X user identified as @ibrosnaps shared the messages where the sender, using Davido's photo and handle, accused him of ingratitude after supposed favours and warned of consequences if he came to Lagos.

Ibrahim captioned the post: " I’m just seeing this one o. 1. Help me ask this guy what has he really ever done for me. He might be confusing me with someone else. 2. What’s up with the threats? Is 30BG a music group or crime syndicate? Tell us now"

I’m just seeing this one o.



1. Help me ask this guy what has he really ever done for me. He might be confusing me with someone else.



2. What’s up with the threats? Is 30BG a music group or crime syndicate? Tell us now pic.twitter.com/A2X5ajaO3F — ibrahim (@ibrosnaps) November 30, 2025

The clash later unfolded publicly on X (formerly Twitter), where a 30BG fan criticised those sharing supposed screenshots of private conversations with OBO, calling it “embarrassing” and urging the singer to “deal with anyone” involved.

The fan wrote: “.@davido mahn, if u wanna deal with anyone, go ahead and just do it. I am sick and tired of seeing fools posting screenshots of ur chats.. it's embarrassing mahn.”

.@davido mahn, if u wanna deal with anyone, go ahead and just do it. I am sick and tired of seeing fools posting screenshots of ur chats.. it's embarrassing mahn — J̶U̶N̶I̶🔌😈 (@LifeOfJunimill) November 30, 2025

However, it was Davido’s response that really got fans talking. The Grammy nominee responded bluntly from his verified account: “F*** off.”

Fuck off — Davido (@davido) November 30, 2025

The fan returned beneath his own post to add layered context that referenced the alleged leaked chats themselves. His follow-up comments, “ ‘I swear on my mom’s grave’, ‘U be bird I be aye’. E don do abeg,” expressed exhaustion with the unfolding saga and the constant reappearance of the alleged chats.

Davido | Credit: Instagram

They are direct echoes of the phrases circulated in the contentious screenshots. Rather than personal declarations, the comments appeared to mimic the tone and language attributed to Davido in those alleged messages.

Internet Reacts To Davido’s Savage Response

Davido’s blunt outburst immediately set social media alight, with users across X rushing to weigh in on the exchange. Some were stunned by Davido's response to his own fan. Others found humour in the moment, while a distinct section of fans compared his response to Burna Boy's perceived disposition towards his fans.

See some reactions below:

Using an F word on your fans is insane 😭😭 https://t.co/XInxM87CD1 — Toluwase (@Toluwase_x) November 30, 2025

davido and him fans, one person go kill each other😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/CjubZmof6K — y4yi (@yxyiagain) November 30, 2025

What’s the difference between this one and burna boy https://t.co/GyEZVlYfSD — TheFolasade (Mama è) (@FolasadeOlukoju) November 30, 2025

If wizkid tell me “fuck off” I will wrap it up. https://t.co/37MhZXOuvE pic.twitter.com/JMzEHZXKr5 — Zion (@heiszion_) November 30, 2025

Na to insult all your fans na you sabi



This is not right at all 💔 https://t.co/q1jyXjveHc — Leox9 (@Leox9nab) November 30, 2025

Na everyday him dey insult this particular boy . https://t.co/zPwh7eg4DT — Letom (@arhcent) November 30, 2025

The Bigger Picture

This incident shows how hard it is for celebrities to protect their reputation online. Fans now expect famous people to explain themselves whenever something confusing or private appears on the internet. Davido’s short reply, which didn’t explain anything, shows that he chose not to respond the way people expected.

Davido during the Nigerian leg of his 5ive Alive Tour | Credit: X(@xy_shots)

Meanwhile, Davido "5ive Alive" tour has been a massive commercial and critical success so far, marked by sold-out shows across North America and enthusiastic, high-energy receptions during its ongoing Nigerian leg. The North American leg was a triumph, with Davido celebrating 12 sold-out venues and generating millions of dollars in revenue. He performed at major arenas like the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, placing him in an elite group of African artists to achieve this milestone.

Concerts have been consistently described as having an "electric atmosphere," with fans in cities like Uyo, Yola, Enugu, and Ibadan packing stadiums and venues, singing along to his greatest hits.

Davido's stop at the Liberty Stadium was sold out | Credit: X(@xy_shots)

Social media has been filled with positive fan reviews and vibrant photos and videos of the packed crowds. The tour's return to Nigeria has been noted as an important moment for Afrobeats, prioritizing local performances for Nigerian fans after extensive global touring. Events have drawn high-profile guests, including state governors and political dignitaries.

