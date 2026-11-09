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Darey Art Alade, Tola Odunsi, Uti Nwachukwu & more step out for DStv’s #ExpectMoreNaija Launch

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 11:21 - 09 November 2026
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On Wednesday, 4 November, some of your favourite entertainment and lifestyle personalities converged at The Royal Box, Victoria Island, as MultiChoice Nigeria, a CANAL+ company, unveiled its new DStv and GOtv package line-up under the ‘Expect More’ campaign. 

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The evening blended performances with a first-hand look at the new packages, with personalities including media executive Obi Asika, filmmaker Tola Odunsi, actors William Benson and Enado Odigie, entertainment power couple Darey and Deola Art-Alade, costume designer Yolanda Okereke, BBNaija stars Temi Nkem, Kola Omotosho and Imisi Ayanwale, and media personalities Uti Nwachukwu, Chuey Chu and Hero Daniels in attendance.

Darey and Deola Art Alade at the #ExpectMoreNaija event
Enado Odigie and Tola Odunsi at the #ExpectMoreNaija event
William Benson at the #ExpectMoreNaija event
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Co-hosting the evening were media personality and actress Folu Storms and Deji Osikoya, who kept the energy high throughout, guiding guests through the night’s programme and the interactive spaces inspired by each package.

Media Personalities Folu Storms And Deji Osikoya On The Red Carpet At The #ExpectMoreNaija Event

Welcoming guests, MultiChoice Nigeria CEO Kemi Omotosho described the launch as the start of a new era for subscribers, with packages shaped by what Nigerians have asked for: more value, more choice and more content that speaks to them.

MultiChoice Nigeria CEO Kemi Omotosho During Her Keynote Address

“We are in a new era of entertainment, and it is made for our customers,” she said. “From the 5th of November, we’re going to be doing three big things: giving you more choice and a clear, easy line-up, so you can choose what you want.”

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The Loud Urban Choir Performing at the #ExpectMoreNaija Event
Ibquake Performing at the #ExpectMoreNaija Event

The night also featured a moving performance from spoken word artist Ibquake, while The Loud Urban Choir had the room singing along to a medley of some of Nigeria’s biggest songs.

Veteran actress Elvina Ibru at the #ExpectMoreNaija Event

So, what’s new? Under the new structure, DStv packages now comprise Starter, Select, Sports and Premium, while GOtv customers can choose from Easy, Starter, Select and Sports. Starter (₦6,000) now includes two brand-new channels, SuperSport KICKOFF and Africa Magic+, bringing football and homegrown drama to more Nigerian homes. For the die-hard football fans, Sports (₦21,000) covers every Premier League and Champions League match, plus WWE and UFC.

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Reality TV Stars Bluethopia and Sultex at the #ExpectMoreNaija Event

For more details, head over to www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com, and join the conversation with #ExpectMoreOnDStv and #ExpectMoreNaija.

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