American man with no arms and legs arrested for fatally shooting 27-year-old in Maryland

A 27-year-old quadruple amputee and professional cornhole player has been charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting in Maryland, according to court documents.

Dayton James Webber, 27, from La Plata, Maryland, faced arraignment in Charles County District Court after being found in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was arrested following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells, according to court documents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A professional cornhole player with no arms and legs has been accused of murder in Maryland https://t.co/Fiplbv20b4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 23, 2026

Charging documents, signed by a detective from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, state that Webber is officially charged with:

First‑Degree Murder — accused of intentionally and with premeditated malice killing Bradrick Wells on or about March 22, 2026, at 1015 Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, Charles County, Maryland.

Second‑Degree Murder — also charged in the same incident.

Assault in the First Degree (two counts) — one relating to an alleged assault on someone identified as Bradwick Webber and another relating to Bradrick Wells.

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony — alleged firearm use during the felony offence.

According to the charges filed by Detective M. Bigelow from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Webber picked up two witnesses from their workplace in his car, with Bradrick Wells already sitting in the front passenger seat. The paperwork says that while they were driving, Webber and Wells started arguing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The witnesses, who were referred to as W1 and W2 in the court documents, told police that during the argument, Webber pulled out a gun and shot Wells twice in the head. The charging statement adds that afterwards, Webber stopped the car and told the passengers to take Wells out, but they refused.

READ ALSO: 20-year-old man arrested for killing mother over refusal to bathe him

The two witnesses then got out of the car and flagged down a police officer, the documents state, while Webber drove away with Wells still in the vehicle. The filing indicates that around 12:41 a.m. on March 23, someone living at 10115 Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall found Wells’s body by the roadside.

The statement of charges mentions that both W1 and W2 positively identified Webber as the shooter and Wells as the victim, which is the reason for the murder and assault charges that are now pending in Charles County District Court.

Police later found Webber’s car in Charlottesville, Virginia, and they also located Webber himself, getting medical help at a hospital. He’s now waiting to be sent back to Charles County, Maryland, so he can face the charges against him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, officials haven’t shed any light on how Webber managed to operate a vehicle or use a weapon.

"It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone," Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Videos posted to social media do appear to show Webber shooting rifles and 9mm handguns .

The Backstory

Webber underwent quadruple amputation as a baby after a blood infection, according to reports. He's a professional cornhole player in the American Cornhole League (ACL). The ACL has been on ESPN since 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement