Advertisement
Sponsored

Clock the Vibe Season: Desperados is Bringing its Gen Z Party Energy to Every Major December Stage

Pulse Mix 10:30 - 08 December 2025
#FeaturedPost
Advertisement

Nigerian Breweries has kicked off its Legendary Christmas Campaign, and leading the festive charge is Desperados — the favourite party beer for Gen Z — bringing bold flavour, unfiltered fun, and its no-rules party energy to every major December moment across Nigeria. Starting with the biggest Homecoming Party of the Season which has been on the lips of every Nigerian Gen Z , Desperados is powering the biggest concerts, and the boldest cultural experiences of the season.

Advertisement

As a key pillar of Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas celebrations, Desperados is activating its “Clock the Vibe” movement as the brand’s unique contribution to the season — uniting NB’s festive storytelling with Desperados’ unconventional party DNA.

Desperados will first pull up at the one-month-long celebration at the Detty December Fest in Lagos featuring headliners like MS DSF, Busta Rhymes, Juma Jux, Bella Shmurda, etc. The brand will also join Davido’s 5 Alive Tour as it storms Eagle Square on December 14th amplifying the experience, and turning the concert into a cultural celebration of youth energy and creativity, with its no-rules adventurous spirit. 

Next stop is Flytime Fest 2025, in Lagos, where Afrobeats superstars Olamide, Davido, Asake, and Flavour will light up the Eko Convention Centre from December 22nd to 25th. The festival will transform into a playground of music and unique Nigerian nightlife energy. Expect Desperados all night, refreshing the fun with its bold beer flavours. 

Advertisement

This festive season, Desperados invites everyone to enjoy the moments and let loose — it’s time to Clock the Vibe: the music, the drip, the hangout moments, the hype, and everything that makes December unforgettable with friends and family.

Follow @desperadosng to join the movement. 

#FeaaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Honoring 25 Years of Growth, Possibilities and Legacy at SKLD’s Gala Night
Business
05.12.2025
Honoring 25 Years of Growth, Possibilities and Legacy at SKLD’s Gala Night
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
“I’m a Lover Girl” – Tems Makes Blunt Admission Amid Dave Dating Rumours
Entertainment
08.12.2025
“I’m a Lover Girl” – Tems Makes Blunt Admission Amid Dave Dating Rumours
Dika Ofoma’s Obi Is a Boy Wins First AFP Critics Prize at S16 Film Festival
Entertainment
08.12.2025
Dika Ofoma’s Obi Is a Boy Wins First AFP Critics Prize at S16 Film Festival
'I Got Someone Else Pregnant While Planning My Wedding, Here’s My Story'
Lifestyle
08.12.2025
'I Got Someone Else Pregnant While Planning My Wedding, Here’s My Story'
8 Nollywood Classics That’ll Make You Laugh Until Your Sides Hurt
Entertainment
08.12.2025
8 Nollywood Classics That’ll Make You Laugh Until Your Sides Hurt
Meet the Hairstyle of the Moment: Hybrid Sew-in Braids
Lifestyle
08.12.2025
Meet the Hairstyle of the Moment: Hybrid Sew-in Braids
Pixel 10 Users Can Stop Google Maps From Draining Their Batteries
Technology
08.12.2025
Pixel 10 Users Can Stop Google Maps From Draining Their Batteries