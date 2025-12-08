Clock the Vibe Season: Desperados is Bringing its Gen Z Party Energy to Every Major December Stage

#FeaturedPost

Nigerian Breweries has kicked off its Legendary Christmas Campaign, and leading the festive charge is Desperados — the favourite party beer for Gen Z — bringing bold flavour, unfiltered fun, and its no-rules party energy to every major December moment across Nigeria. Starting with the biggest Homecoming Party of the Season which has been on the lips of every Nigerian Gen Z , Desperados is powering the biggest concerts, and the boldest cultural experiences of the season.

As a key pillar of Nigerian Breweries’ Legendary Christmas celebrations, Desperados is activating its “Clock the Vibe” movement as the brand’s unique contribution to the season — uniting NB’s festive storytelling with Desperados’ unconventional party DNA.

Desperados will first pull up at the one-month-long celebration at the Detty December Fest in Lagos featuring headliners like MS DSF, Busta Rhymes, Juma Jux, Bella Shmurda, etc. The brand will also join Davido’s 5 Alive Tour as it storms Eagle Square on December 14th amplifying the experience, and turning the concert into a cultural celebration of youth energy and creativity, with its no-rules adventurous spirit.

Next stop is Flytime Fest 2025, in Lagos, where Afrobeats superstars Olamide, Davido, Asake, and Flavour will light up the Eko Convention Centre from December 22nd to 25th. The festival will transform into a playground of music and unique Nigerian nightlife energy. Expect Desperados all night, refreshing the fun with its bold beer flavours.

This festive season, Desperados invites everyone to enjoy the moments and let loose — it’s time to Clock the Vibe: the music, the drip, the hangout moments, the hype, and everything that makes December unforgettable with friends and family.

