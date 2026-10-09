13-year-old Christiana Igbokwe makes history as International Children’s Peace Prize 2026 nominee

Thirteen-year-old Christiana Igbokwe celebrates her nomination for the International Children’s Peace Prize 2026 in recognition of her work promoting children’s rights, education, and digital safety

Thirteen-year-old Christiana Igbokwe celebrates her nomination for the International Children’s Peace Prize 2026 in recognition of her work promoting children’s rights, education, and digital safety

Thirteen-year-old Christiana Igbokwe, granddaughter of music icon Christy Essien-Igbokwe, has been nominated for the International Children’s Peace Prize 2026 for her advocacy in children's rights, education, and digital safety.

At just 13 years old, Christiana Igbokwe, granddaughter of the late African music legend Christy Essien-Igbokwe, is emerging as one of Nigeria’s most promising young voices for social change after being named among the nominees for the International Children’s Peace Prize 2026.

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The prestigious recognition places the young Nigerian-American changemaker alongside children from around the world who are using their voices, talents and personal experiences to advance children’s rights and create positive change in their communities.

Christiana’s nomination highlights her work across three key children’s rights themes — child participation, digital safety and education.

Raised in a family deeply connected to music, culture and social consciousness, Christiana has embraced her own voice as a tool for advocacy. Her journey demonstrates that the power of music can extend far beyond entertainment, it can inspire compassion, educate communities and give children the confidence to speak up for themselves and others.

A young voice for children

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Through her initiative, Project Santa in a Box, Christiana has worked to support vulnerable and orphaned children, including helping with school fees and creating opportunities for children to experience joy and a sense of belonging.

Her advocacy also extends to the fight against bullying, while she uses her music and public platform to promote kindness, inclusion, education and children’s rights.

Her work has already attracted significant recognition. According to her published nominee profile, Christiana became the youngest recipient of The Diana Award at the age of 10 and has also been recognised as a UNICEF Young Influencer in Nigeria.

These achievements are particularly remarkable given her age.

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Rather than waiting until adulthood to make an impact, Christiana has demonstrated that children can be active participants in shaping the societies in which they live.

Carrying forward a musical legacy

Christiana’s story also carries a powerful family dimension.

She is the granddaughter of Christy Essien-Igbokwe, the celebrated African musician, actress and cultural icon whose music and humanitarian spirit earned her a special place in the history of African entertainment.

Christy Essien-Igbokwe, remembered for her iconic music and pioneering contribution to Nigeria’s entertainment industry, left behind a legacy that transcended music. Today, her granddaughter is carving out her own path, combining creativity with advocacy for the next generation.

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Christiana’s journey therefore represents more than a continuation of a famous family name. It is the emergence of a new generation determined to use that legacy as a platform for meaningful impact.

From music to social change

What makes Christiana’s achievement particularly noteworthy is the way she has connected music, education and advocacy.

Through her creativity and public engagement, she has reached thousands of children and encouraged young people to recognise the power of their own voices.

Her nomination for the International Children’s Peace Prize 2026 is consequently being seen as a significant milestone in her young journey and a proud moment for Nigeria and Africa.

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The recognition also reinforces an increasingly important message: children are not merely beneficiaries of change; they can be leaders and changemakers themselves.

At 13, Christiana Igbokwe is already proving that age does not have to be a limitation to influence.

With the music and cultural legacy of her grandmother, Christy Essien-Igbokwe, behind her, and a growing record of advocacy of her own, the young changemaker is building a legacy that belongs uniquely to her.

A new generation rising

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As the world turns its attention to the nominees for the International Children’s Peace Prize 2026, Christiana stands as a compelling example of what young people can accomplish when given the opportunity to participate, speak and lead.

Her story is one of music, compassion, education, courage and service.

And for Nigeria, the nomination is more than an individual achievement.

It is a moment of national pride and a reminder that among Africa’s youngest generation are voices capable of inspiring change far beyond their immediate communities.

Christiana Igbokwe may only be 13, but her message is already much bigger than her age.

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