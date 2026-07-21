Chaos returns as Visa on Arrival Season 9 opens the doors to Nigeria's most hilarious Visa Office

The embassy is officially open once again.

After eight hugely successful seasons, hundreds of millions of views and a loyal fanbase across Africa and beyond, Visa on Arrival returns with an all-new Season 9, bringing audiences back to the country's most chaotic Visa office... where nothing ever goes according to plan.

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Known for its unforgettable characters, razor-sharp comedy and hilarious take on everyday Nigerian life, the award-winning series continues to turn ordinary visa interviews into extraordinary moments of madness. Whether it's impossible applicants, office politics, unexpected scams, or the endless struggle to keep order, every visit to the embassy guarantees laughs.

Season 9 reunites viewers with the characters they've grown to love. Officer Charity and Officer Flora resume their legendary rivalry with even more explosive confrontations, while Officer Okoro is back with new ways to squeeze an "appreciation" out of unsuspecting applicants. Officer Hope continues to find ways to earn an extra buck a day, Officer Francis remains convinced he's the most important man in the office, and Supervisor once again finds himself trying and usually failing to keep the peace.

Alongside returning favourites, the new season introduces fresh stories, bigger surprises and exciting guest appearances that keep every episode unpredictable.

Visa on Arrival returns for Season 9

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Since its debut, Visa on Arrival has become Nigeria's most successful digital comedy series, amassing more than 187 million views, 22 million hours watched, and over one billion impressions, while earning multiple industry accolades including AMVCA and Pitcher Awards recognition and more. Its unique blend of relatable humour, memorable characters and social satire has made it a favourite among audiences across the continent and the diaspora.

Whether you've followed the series from the very beginning or you're discovering the embassy for the first time, Season 9 promises everything fans have been waiting for... bigger laughs, fresh chaos and the unmistakable comedy that has made Visa on Arrival a household name.

Visa on Arrival Season 9 is now streaming on the Accelerate TV YouTube Channel. Follow @Accelerate_TV across all social platforms for exclusive content, cast updates and the latest news on Season 9.

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Visa on Arrival returns for Season 9

ABOUT ACCELERATE MEDIA GROUP

Africa's Stories. Crafted with Purpose. Shared with the World.

Accelerate Media Group is one of Africa's leading media and entertainment companies, creating premium films, television, documentaries, branded content and digital experiences for audiences across Africa and beyond.

Through Accelerate Studios, its production arm; Accelerate Plus, its streaming platform; Accelerate Agency, its integrated creative agency and The Accelerate Filmmaker Project, the Group is committed to telling authentic African stories, developing creative talent and advancing Africa's creative economy.

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