While severe menstrual cramps require medical attention, research suggests that everyday kitchen staples like bananas can help manage mild to moderate period pain naturally

While severe menstrual cramps require medical attention, research suggests that everyday kitchen staples like bananas can help manage mild to moderate period pain naturally

Can eating bananas during your period really reduce menstrual pain? Here's what research says

Can bananas help ease period pain? Research says the fruit's potassium, magnesium and vitamin B6 may help reduce menstrual cramps, improve mood and support digestion during menstruation.

Bananas contain potassium, magnesium and vitamin B6, nutrients that may help relax muscles, reduce cramps and support hormonal balance during menstruation.

The fruit may also improve mood and digestion, helping to ease common period symptoms such as bloating, constipation and irritability.

While bananas can be a helpful natural remedy, severe menstrual pain should be assessed by a healthcare professional.

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Many women deal with painful menstrual cramps every month, often searching for natural ways to find relief. Surprisingly, one common fruit sitting in many kitchens may help ease some of that discomfort.

Research suggests that eating bananas during menstruation could help reduce period pain, with some studies linking the fruit's nutrient content to improved menstrual comfort. While bananas are not a cure for severe menstrual cramps, health experts say they contain several vitamins and minerals that may help manage symptoms naturally.

What is period pain?

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Period pain, medically known as dysmenorrhea, refers to the cramping pain felt in the lower abdomen before or during menstruation. According to health experts, the discomfort can range from mild to severe and may also spread to the lower back, hips, and thighs.

For some women, the pain can interfere with daily activities, making simple remedies that provide relief particularly valuable.

How bananas may help reduce menstrual cramps

Bananas are packed with potassium and magnesium, essential minerals that work together to relax uterine muscles and reduce painful contractions

Bananas are packed with nutrients that support muscle function, mood regulation, and digestion, all of which can influence how a woman feels during her menstrual cycle.

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1. Potassium may help relax muscles

One of the main reasons bananas are recommended for period pain is their high potassium content.

Potassium helps regulate muscle contractions throughout the body, including the uterine muscles that contract during menstruation. Maintaining healthy potassium levels may help reduce excessive muscle spasms, potentially easing the intensity of menstrual cramps.

2. Vitamin B6 supports hormonal balance

Bananas are also rich in vitamin B6, a nutrient involved in the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin.

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According to research, Vitamin B6 is essential for the creation of neurotransmitters like serotonin, which are responsible for mood and emotion regulation.

Hormonal fluctuations during menstruation often contribute to mood swings, irritability and emotional sensitivity. By supporting serotonin production, vitamin B6 may help stabilise mood and improve overall well-being during a period.

READ ALSO: Period Power: 10 Countries That Legally Grant Menstrual Leave

3. Magnesium can ease painful contractions

Another important nutrient found in bananas is magnesium.

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Research suggests that magnesium has significant muscle relaxant actions which help to relax the uterine muscles, reducing the strength and frequency of painful contractions.

Magnesium also possesses anti-inflammatory properties and may help improve blood flow to the pelvic area, which could further contribute to pain relief during menstruation.

Digestive issues such as bloating, constipation and stomach discomfort are common complaints during menstruation.

4. Supports better digestion

Bananas contain soluble fibre, which helps regulate bowel movements and supports digestive health. According to experts, reducing digestive discomfort can also help lessen the overall burden of menstrual symptoms.

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Soluble fibre regulates digestive motions, preventing constipation and bowel movements, both of which can worsen period pain.

Easy ways to add bananas to your diet during your period

Blending bananas into morning smoothies, pairing them with oatmeal, or enjoying them as a quick snack are easy ways to harness their benefits during your cycle.

Women looking to use bananas as part of their menstrual wellness routine can try several simple options: Eat a ripe banana as a quick snack.

Blend bananas into a smoothie with yoghurt or milk.

Pair sliced bananas with peanut or almond butter.

Add banana slices to warm oatmeal.

Enjoy a banana alongside chamomile tea.

Freeze bananas and dip them in dark chocolate for a healthier dessert.

These combinations can provide additional nutrients that may help support comfort during menstruation.

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READ ALSO: 5 teas that could make your period cramps more bearable

Are there any side effects?

Although bananas are generally considered safe and nutritious, eating too many may cause some unwanted effects.

Possible side effects include: Bloating or gas, particularly in people sensitive to fibre.

Allergic reactions in rare cases, especially among individuals with latex-fruit syndrome.

Increased calorie intake if consumed excessively.

Elevated potassium levels in people with kidney disease, which can affect heart rhythm.

When to see a doctor

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While bananas may help reduce mild to moderate menstrual discomfort, they are not a substitute for medical treatment. Women who experience severe cramps, unusually heavy bleeding, or pain that disrupts daily life should consult a healthcare professional.

Experts say maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated, exercising regularly and getting adequate rest can also play an important role in managing menstrual symptoms.