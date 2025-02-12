The Best Mobile Games for Adults Who Love to Play

Is it the thrill of PUBG and Monopoly Go, or the nostalgia of Ludo King, this guide has the perfect picks for adults who love to play, compete, and unwind on their phones.

Hey, my people! If you’re like me—an adult who finds it hard to resist the temptation of a good game—then you’re in the right spot. There’s something about escaping life’s stress with your mobile phone in hand, especially when you are playing against friends, family, or even complete strangers from across the globe.

These mobile games are for anyone who loves a good challenge, a hearty laugh, or even a momentary escape from everyday stress (a little digital diversion can be godsend.)

Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go is a mobile version of the classic board game Monopoly In Monopoly Go, players roll dice to move around the board, collect properties, and try to outsmart opponents in a race to get the most wealth. The game offers new ways to strategize, including the chance to earn special items and cards that can help boost your gameplay. It’s packed with exciting bonuses, rewards, and mini-games compared to the classic board game.

Players can go head-to-head with friends or others online, and the goal is still the same: accumulate the most wealth by buying, upgrading, and trading properties. You can download from both Google Plays and the Apple App Store.

Among Us

You know the “Who is the imposter?” debates that go on for hours. Among Us became a global sensation for good reason. It’s the perfect game for a group of friends looking to test their skills in deception and deduction.

Among Us

I remember the first time I played it during a small gathering at my best friend's place. Though we were laughing and there were sudden accusations, the game turned into a friendly war of wits. If you enjoy a good laugh and love to watch people squirm as they try to prove their innocence, this one’s for you. Find it on Google Play and Apple Store

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile

For those of us who grew up admiring action movies or dreaming about being in one, PUBG Mobile is like a dream come true. This battle royale game puts you right in the thick of it, where strategy, quick reflexes, and a bit of that Nigerian resourcefulness can lead you to victory. I can’t count the number of times I’ve been on edge, clutching my phone, as I navigated through a virtual battlefield. The adrenaline rush is real, and trust me. Find it on Google Play and Apple Store

Call of Duty: Mobile

If you’re a fan of shooter games with top-notch graphics and a competitive edge, Call of Duty: Mobile should be on your radar. This game brings the intense action of the Call of Duty series right into the palm of your hand. I once found myself playing late into the night after a long day of work, and the thrill felt as refreshing as a cold zobo drink on a hot Lagos day. With various modes that cater to both casual and hardcore players, it’s a game that truly understands our need for versatility and excitement. Find It on Google Play and Apple Store

Clash Royale

Clash Royale has tower defence, card collecting, and strategic battles. I often find myself laughing at the creative ways my friends and I try to outsmart each other—sometimes our plans work, and other times they collapse as quickly as a house of cards. This game is all about quick thinking and adaptability, something that resonates well with the resourceful spirit we Nigerians are known for. Find it on Google Play and the Apple Store

8 Ball Pool

For those evenings when you’re in the mood for something a little more laid-back, 8 Ball Pool is a classic choice. It’s the digital version of a friendly pool hall banter, complete with playful trash-talk and popular among iPhone users. It’s a game that not only tests your precision but also brings people together over a shared love of competition and camaraderie. Find it on Google Play and the Apple Store

Ludo King

Now, I can’t talk about mobile games without mentioning a game that many of us grew up with: Ludo. Ludo King has taken the classic board game and transformed it into a mobile sensation. There’s something irresistibly nostalgic about rolling the dice and yelling when things don’t go as planned while trying to beat your opponent.

Ludo King

Whether it’s during a quiet evening at home or as a fun distraction on a hectic day, Ludo King is a delightful reminder that sometimes, the simplest games are the best. Find it on Google Play and Apple Store

FIFA Mobile

For the football lovers among us, FIFA Mobile offers a chance to live out your World Cup dreams right on your smartphone. Build your team, strategize your gameplay, and go head-to-head with other football enthusiasts. It’s almost as exciting as watching a real match at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on a sunny Saturday. The game combines strategy, skill, and a little bit of luck. Find it on Google Play and Apple Store

Township

Township is a simulation game that combines farming, city-building, and resource management. In level one, you start with a small plot of land and work to develop it into a thriving town. You'll grow crops, raise cows and pigs and sheep, and build various buildings like schools, factories, and entertainment spots.

Township Screenshot

As your town expands, you can trade goods with towns, send products with ships and trains, and even create a zoo with rare animals. My editor has been playing this game for three years now and she's currently on level 48.



Find it on Google Play and Apple Store

Brawl Stars

If you’re looking for a game that’s quick, colorful, and packed with action, Brawl Stars is a fantastic pick. This game is like a mini carnival on your phone, with various game modes that keep you on your toes.

Brawl Stars

In Gem Grab, teams of three battle to collect and hold 10 gems before time runs out, while Showdown is a solo or duo battle royale where the last brawler standing wins. Brawl Ball puts a fun twist on football, where teams must score goals while dodging attacks.

I’ve had countless laughs playing Brawl Stars with friends, trying out different brawlers, and sometimes even unintentionally turning a match into a comedy of errors. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s a great way to let off steam after a long day. Where to download: Google Play and Apple Store

Chess

Last but certainly not least, for those of us who appreciate a good mental workout, chess on mobile is a treat. Whether you’re a seasoned chess master or a curious beginner, chess is timeless.

Chess Play & Learn

I’ve had many intense battles on digital chessboards, where every move felt like a step towards either glorious victory or a lesson in humility. It’s a game that transcends age, reminding us that sometimes, the best battles are fought with the mind rather than with fists. Find it on Google Play and Apple Store

Why Do We Love These Games?

Let’s get real for a moment. Life in Nigeria is full of challenges. These games offer us a much-needed escape, a moment to laugh, to strategize, and sometimes, to forget our troubles, even if just for a little while.

There’s something beautifully ironic about how we, as adults, get excited over digital battles and virtual dice rolls. It’s like finding joy in the small things—a shared joke with a friend, a cleverly executed strategy, or even a perfectly timed move that leaves everyone in awe.

Moreover, many of these games encourage social interaction. In a culture that values community and togetherness, nothing beats the feeling of connecting with people, whether it’s in a heated game of PUBG or a casual match of Ludo King.

We laugh, we banter, and sometimes, we even learn a thing or two about strategy and teamwork. It’s a reminder that no matter how serious life gets, there’s always room for a bit of playful competition and camaraderie.