BBNaija S11: Abi secures second HOH win as privileges return

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Abi, has won the Head of House title for Week 6 of the reality show.

Abi wins second Head of House title after defeating Gerard in Sudoku

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Abi picks Temi Nkem for HOH Loft as Biggie restores privileges

Bells becomes Benchwarmer again after recording the lowest die roll

The victory marks Abi’s second HOH win this season after she emerged as Head of House two weeks ago.

Abi secured the title after a competitive challenge that ended with her and Gerard as the final two contestants.

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The deciding round featured a game of Sudoku, with Abi eventually defeating Gerard to claim the coveted position.

Biggie also introduced a major change to the Head of House system this week, restoring some of the privileges attached to the title.

Unlike previous weeks, there was no lucky dip for access to the Head of House Loft. The loft now belongs directly to the Head of House, making Abi the first housemate this season to enjoy the privilege under the revised rule.

As part of her privileges, Abi selected Temi Nkem to stay with her in the Head of House Loft for the week.

Following the HOH challenge, the housemates also faced the task of determining who would occupy the Benchwarmer position.

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Biggie called Yusuf, Bells, Ricky, Aikou, Nomy and Sheba to participate in the selection process. Each housemate had to roll a die, with the contestant who recorded the lowest number set to become the Benchwarmer.

Bells rolled one, while Yusuf and Sheba both rolled two. Nomy rolled four, and Ricky and Aikou recorded six each.