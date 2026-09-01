Funke Akindele partners Waje, Bisola, Chioma on soundtrack for new movie

Top Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has teamed up with actresses Bisola Aiyeola, Waje, and Chioma Chukwuka to record a new soundtrack for her upcoming movie, The Four.

Funke Akindele teams up with Waje, Bisola Aiyeola, and Chioma Chukwuka for a new movie soundtrack

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Funke Akindele, Waje, Bisola, and Chioma release ‘Ore mi’ soundtrack for The Four

Funke Akindele continues the tradition of creating movie soundtracks with ‘Ore mi’

The track, titled Ore mi, features a fusion of English, Igbo, and Yoruba and reflects the movie's central theme.

The song focuses on the importance of solid friendships, love and the bond shared between close friends.

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Akindele announced the release of the song on major streaming platforms as she shared her excitement with fans about the new project.

“Bisola, Waje, Chioma and I did a thing. We got into the studio to create one of the soundtracks for The Four, and we wanted to make something that felt personal and familiar. Something with that beautiful folktale feeling we grew up with, telling stories through music, especially stories of friendship, love, and the bond we share,” she shared.

This is not the first time Akindele has combined filmmaking with music as part of her creative projects.

In 2024, the actress collaborated with singers Falz, D’banj, and other cast members on the soundtrack for Everybody Loves Christmas, released alongside her movie. The song went on to become one of the popular Nigerian Christmas sounds.

Beyond the soundtrack, Akindele has also released teasers from different scenes in The Four, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the movie.

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