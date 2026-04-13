Lieutenant General Susan Coyle becomes first woman to lead Australian Army

Lieutenant General Susan Coyle becomes first woman to lead Australian Army

Australia appoints first woman to lead the Army in its 125-year history

Australia names Lieutenant General Susan Coyle as the first woman to lead the Australian Army in its 125-year history.

Susan Coyle has been appointed the first woman to lead the Australian Army in its 125-year history.



She will take over in July, replacing outgoing army chief Simon Stuart.



Coyle has nearly four decades of military experience and has served in several senior leadership roles.



The appointment comes as part of a wider leadership reshuffle within the Australian Defence Force.

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Australia has announced that a woman will lead its army for the first time since the force was established 125 years ago, marking a historic moment for the country’s military leadership.

Susan Coyle has been appointed as the next chief of the Australian Army, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

The announcement was made by the Australian government as part of a broader leadership reshuffle within the Australian Defence Force.

Australia has announced that its army will be led by a woman for the first time in its 125-year history, as part of a reshuffle of the country’s defence force leadership https://t.co/i31VAzeWeX pic.twitter.com/igcGhjKnxn — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 13, 2026

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Coyle will assume the role in July, replacing the outgoing army chief Simon Stuart, who is stepping down after several years in command.

Her appointment comes after nearly four decades of military service. Coyle joined the Army Reserve in the late 1980s and has since held several senior leadership roles across the military.

Throughout her career, she has also been involved in international operations, including deployments and missions linked to global security efforts.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian officials described the decision as a significant milestone for the armed forces, highlighting ongoing efforts to expand opportunities for women in military leadership positions.

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Women currently make up a growing portion of Australia’s military personnel, although they still represent a smaller percentage of senior leadership roles.

Authorities say increasing diversity in the defence force has been a key goal as the military continues to modernise and adapt to evolving security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leadership reshuffle that included Coyle’s appointment also saw changes across other top military positions, part of a broader effort to strengthen strategic planning and operational readiness.