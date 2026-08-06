Video: “I sold my properties to campaign for APC” — Man threatens to kill himself, six children if party fails to act in 72 hours

A Delta State man, Daniel Solomon, claims he sold his properties campaigning for APC and appeals to the party to take custody of his six children over economic hardship.

Daniel Solomon claims he sold his properties while campaigning for APC in Delta State.

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He appealed to the party to take custody of his six children, citing economic hardship.

The man accused a serving APC senator of contributing to his financial struggles.

His viral video has sparked calls for intervention from authorities.

A Nigerian man from Delta State, Daniel Solomon, has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take custody of his six children, saying he is no longer able to care for them due to severe economic hardship.

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Solomon made the appeal in a viral video where he identified himself as an APC member in Delta State and urged members of the public to share the video so it could reach government authorities.

In the video, he gave the APC-led government 72 hours to intervene and take custody of his children, while making a statement suggesting that he and his children could be harmed if help does not come within the timeframe.

He appealed to the party and government officials to intervene, saying his current situation had become overwhelming.

Solomon also accused a serving APC senator in Delta State of contributing to the circumstances that led to his financial difficulties, claiming he lost six vehicles, his house, his marriage and the opportunity to continue his legal education.

He further appealed to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other political leaders in the state, saying he supported and campaigned for them during the 2023 general elections.

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According to him, he sold his properties to support the party’s campaign and expressed disappointment that he had not received assistance despite his alleged sacrifices.

“I beg, I want make you help me post this video, make it reach whoever is concerned. I beg you. I want make them come carry my six children from me within 72 hours because I’m not going to take care of them again,” he said.

"I want the APC government to come and take my six children from me within 72 hours. If they don't, I will put something in our food, and all of us will kpaaaå. I have not been myself since I sold all my property to campaign for APC."



—Daniel Solomon cr!es out, after claiming he… pic.twitter.com/Qnkg1CzKgR — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) August 4, 2026

“But if they don’t come carry them within 72 hours, after 72 hours I’ll get no other option than to put something for food, make all of us eat, make everything kuku end.”

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Solomon said he had seen the government provide empowerment programmes to other citizens and appealed for urgent support to prevent his situation from worsening.

The video has generated reactions online, with many users calling for authorities and relevant agencies to intervene and verify his claims.