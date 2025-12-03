2Baba–Natasha Crisis Deepens as Edo Assembly Summons Lawmaker Over Viral Public Altercation

As reports surrounding 2Baba and Hon. Natasha Osawaru intensify, here’s a clear look at what is confirmed, what remains unclear, and why the Edo Assembly is now involved.

The crisis surrounding Nigerian music legend Innocent “2Baba” Idibia and his wife Natasha Osawaru , Honourable Member of the Edo State House of Assembly representing the Egor constituency, has now grown beyond entertainment gossip. What began as an explosive divorce and a new relationship has escalated into a national political incident with real consequences. The situation has become a complex mix of personal conflict, alleged manipulation, resurfaced police footage, and legislative intervention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resurfaced Videos, Police Involvement, and a Conflicting Public Image

Photos of 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru’s traditional wedding | Credit: Instagram

On Monday December 1, an older footage of the couple resurfaced on social media . A now-viral video allegedly recorded in October 2025 during the period when 2Baba missed scheduled UK tour dates showed the singer in handcuffs outside a London commercial building.

Omoh, video shows 2Baba Idibia allegedly arrested after the altercation with his wife in London back then🙆🏼‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/U1RZK3rKEK https://t.co/M98W7t37Ny — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) December 1, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer, who was on a UK tour packaged by Nero Experience and Nero Entertainment, had been billed to perform, but despite fans turning up with purchased tickets, he did not appear.

“First of all, I want to appreciate everybody who came out. We had a medical emergency, and it was tough. So, to the organisers and everyone who came out, we will regroup and make something wonderful happen. And if you don’t know something, please don’t talk about it,” 2baba was quoted to have said as reported by Premium Times Newspaper.

For months, conflicting statements had circulated about the authenticity of that clip. But sources close to the situation now confirm it is genuine.

2Baba is one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of all time | Credit: Instagram

Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru | Credit: Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celebrity blogger Tosin Silverdam and several media platforms pushed the video into renewed circulation, creating an even wider narrative of instability around 2baba and Natasha’s marriage. For many observers, it became a visual symbol of a crisis that was no longer manageable behind closed doors.

Ironically, hours before the scandal exploded, 2Baba, 50, and Natasha, 31, appeared publicly at Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede’s 20-year anniversary celebration.

A little cozy moment between 2Baba and his wife Natasha at Yvonne Jegede’s 20-year Nollywood anniversary 👀❤️ pic.twitter.com/kLtqMrH7TL — HipTv (@HipTv) December 1, 2025

The event marked two decades since she starred in 2Baba’s iconic “African Queen” video. Their calm appearance at the ceremony stands in sharp contrast to the chaos now dominating headlines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Livestream That Triggered a Legislative Summons

2Baba and Natasha Osawaru's marriage has ignited storm on social media over reports of an alleged crisis | Credits: Instagram

The turning point came during an Instagram Live session hosted by broadcaster Daddy Freeze. The discussion, which began as a casual conversation, quickly became a major news event. Two of 2Baba’s former associates, Kaka Igbokwe and Lori Tosan, appeared on the stream and made several serious allegations .

In another TikTok livestream, a source close to the music legend c laimed Natasha Osawaru, the Edo State lawmaker now married to 2Baba, was allegedly controlling the singer’s finances , influencing his social media activity, and even using “Edo juju” to maintain authority over him.

Omo 2baba is really going through hell in the hands of Natasha oo. A lot of secrete were spilled on Daddy Freeze live from a close friend of 2baba. pic.twitter.com/YEVmbARtyH — Arthur🇳🇬🇬🇧🇸🇳 (@AjMachalaa) December 1, 2025

However, Pulse Nigeria cannot confirm the authenticity of these claims made by the singer’s former associates. These unverified claims, whether true or false, echoed earlier accusations circulating online from individuals claiming to be connected to the Idibia family.

Nigerian music icon 2baba | Credit: Instagram

The situation escalated dramatically when 2Baba unexpectedly joined the livestream, allegedly to defend Natasha and confront the speakers. What happened next shocked thousands of live viewers.

A loud, fierce argument between 2Baba and Natasha was reportedly heard off-camera . Screams were audible. Viewers could hear the tension clearly. And Daddy Freeze abruptly ended the session.

The fallout was swift and severe. On Tuesday, December 2, the Edo State House of Assembly issued a formal summons for Hon. Natasha Osawaru . The House Committee on Ethics and Privileges demanded that she explain how her personal conduct had allegedly brought the Assembly into disrepute. This action underscored the seriousness of the situation. It was no longer online noise. It had entered the official record of a legislative body.

Honourable Natasha Osawaru [Facebook]

As of the time of this report, 2Baba has not issued a formal statement. His silence has created a vacuum filled with speculation, alleged leaked audio clips, and unverified videos, including one circulating widely in which he begged Natasha for forgiveness . None of these materials have been officially authenticated.

It is also important to clarify a major point of confusion spreading across social media. Hon. Natasha Osawaru is not Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is currently dealing with her own separate political and legal issues. The shared first name has caused online misidentification, especially among international audiences.