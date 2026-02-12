Single on Valentine's Day? These Songs Are For You

Valentine's Day can be hard on single people. That's why we compiled these 10 Nigerian songs to get you through.

The truth is Valentine's Day can be quite hard on single people. The bulk of the content caters to lovers for whom the day is a celebration of romance, affection, passion, and the sacrifices that fuel their relationship.

There's hardly anything about February 14 that caters to the reality of single people. Netflix has a section dedicated to romantic love. Music streaming platforms roll out diverse playlists to soundtrack the season. Brands and cooperation create products and experiences that will get couples to open their wallets. Even the media churns out content that captures the love in the air.

As a single person, it's easy to feel left out, especially if you desire love and have to be reminded by everything around you of your inability to find the right person. Or you're just not interested in love and find the day unbearably annoying.



We understand the complexity of the feelings single people endure on Valentine's Day; that's why we compiled this list of songs that speak to the spectrum of emotions.

Whether it's loneliness, indifference, self-love, hope to find the right one, or perhaps you're not a preacher of love, this list has something for you.

1. Tiwa Savage feat Brandy - Somebody's Son

Tiwa Savage knows a thing or two about keenly waiting for the right person. On this song, she bravely declares her faith in someday finding the right person. This is the ultimate anthem for the hopeless romantic whose heart is never weary of waiting for someone to love.

2. Omah Lay - Soso

Feeling the pain of being loveless on Valentine's Day? Take the pain away by singing along to Omah Lay's 'Soso' where he pours out his heart in cathartic fashion. Allow yourself to feel the hurt, knowing fully well that you will come out better on the other side.

3. Chike - Enough

A beautiful rendition that tells you to believe you're enough and that the temporary lack of a romantic partner shouldn't plant doubts in your heart. Chike reminds you that you're on a journey of building yourself and discovering your essence, and the right person will find you at the perfect time.

4. Raybekah - Ex-Boyfriend

If you're tempted to call your ex due to loneliness, this song reminds you to resist the temptation. Remember the reasons two of you failed to work, and don't let Valentine's Day send you back into the arms of an ex.

5. 2Baba - Dance In Rain

Why the long face? You're not the only single person in the world. Cheer yourself up with this classic record that tells you to keep your head up and bask in the moment. Remember that being single has its perks, and you should enjoy while you wait for your perfect love story.

6. WAJE feat Patoranking - Left For Good

While others celebrate their lovers, don't hesitate to celebrate breaking free from a bad relationship, knowing that you're doing great without the person. Let this Valentine's Day be a reminder of your brave decision to choose yourself.

7. Timaya - I Can't Kill Myself

Maybe you're single, proud, and just want to enjoy life. If that's your vibe, this is your jam. Timaya likes to enjoy life because he knows the bills, relationship issues, and everyday challenges never end. So why spend valentine day stressing when you can enjoy yourself?

8. Fireboy - Playboy

If you're a ladies' man who has failed to commit to one woman, you can celebrate your lifestyle with this song while others celebrate their partners. You're a Playboy. Own it, live it, and enjoy it.

9. Omah Lay - Don't Love Me

The love in the air can sometimes complicate non-romantic arrangements. If you have one of such arrangements and you find yourself or the other party catching the love bug, hit play on this song to remind yourself to stand on business.

10. Burna Boy - Last Last