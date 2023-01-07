ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian music star Rema reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's fans vibe to 'Calm Down' before Al-Nassr win

The Afrobeat megastar reacted on social media after his viral 2022 smash hit was played at the Mrsool Park before Al-Nassr's win on Friday evening.

Rema sent a message to his fans on social media after his 2022 smash hit 'Calm Down' was played in the rainy Al-Nassr stadium on Friday evening, January 6, 2022.

Apparently, there was a slight delay before Friday's kick-off and while fans were made to wait before the teams could file out onto the pitch, Rema's hit song began playing in the stadium with many fans happily vibing to one of the biggest songs of 2022 in the Nigerian music industry.

Rema’s reaction comes after footage from the stadium posted by the Saudi Sports company in a tweet on Friday, January 6, 2022, capturing the moment the fans seemed to enjoy the song when it popped.

Quoting the tweet Rema tweeted: 'I hope y’all can see what I’m doing for the culture, That’s all I have to say for now.'

Rema’s 'Calm Down' is the fourth track of his highly-acclaimed debut album Rave & Roses.

The song paints a picture of the singer&rsquo;s persona (Rema) attempting to communicate how much he loves a girl and how her love is driving him insane as he&rsquo;s desperately looking to be the lady&rsquo;s love interest.&nbsp;

The song is currently the most streamed song of the album boasting over 244 million streams on Spotify alone with the remix which features US popstar Selena Gomez boasting over 292 million streams on the same platform.

The video to the original song has currently garnered over 311 million views on YouTube while the remix garnered over 201 million views as well, with the song also charting across both local and international music markets.

The Saudi League leaders Al-Nassr hosted seventh-placed Al Tai at the Mrsool Park on Friday evening, January 6, 2022.

&nbsp;The hosts dominated proceedings from the start boasting the lion&rsquo;s share of possession as well as creating the better chances.

However, the opener came later than expected with Anderson Talisca continuing in his bright form this season by firing home for the hosts in the 42nd minute after an assist from Sultan Al-Ghannam.

The hosts went into the break with the advantage and began the second-half with a little more urgency, firing home again just two minutes after the restart with Talisca once more finding the back of the net after a quick goal kick from goalkeeper David Ospina.

Al Tai created chances but could not ask questions of the hosts as they were eventually forced to settle for a loss at full-time with the hosts sitting four points clear ahead of second-placed Al-Shabab who face fourth-placed Al-Ittihad on Monday, January 9, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting to make his debut for his new club and did not feature in the victory against Al-Ta’ee.

Earlier this week, the 37-year-old Portuguese was officially unveiled by the Saudi Arabian club Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to feature for the first time since joining the club despite training with the squad.

Reports suggest that Ronaldo is likely still serving a two-game FA ban he was handed while playing for Manchester United, for smashing an Everton fan’s phone.

