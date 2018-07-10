Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > More Sports >

Lebron James: LA Lakers unveil 3-time NBA Champion

Lebron James LA Lakers officially unveil 3-time NBA Champion

Its official, Lebron James will wear the purple and gold Lakers jersey in the western conference.

  • Published:
LA Lakers have officially unveiled three-time NBA Champion Lebron James on a £116m deal for four years. play Lebron James is now a Lakers player (LA Lakers)

LA Lakers have officially unveiled three-time NBA Champion Lebron James on a £116m deal for four years.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player winner decided not to renew his contract at Cleveland Cavaliers and has signed for Lakers in the Western Conference.

Lebron could not save the Cavaliers from being swept in the NBA Finals by Golden State Warriors.

The 33-year-old who became a free agent on Monday, July 9 and on Tuesday, July 10 officially signed the paper making him a Lakers player.

Lebron James play Lebron could not help Cleveland win the 2018 NBA finals (NBA)

 

James signed the contract along with Rob Pelinka Lakers general manager, agent Rich Pal and was pictured by his representatives Klutch Sports Group.

Lebron who was given the number 23 jersey faces the task of leading the 16 time NBA Winning franchise into the playoffs as they have missed out in the last five seasons.

Lakers’ President of basketball operations Magic Johnson hailed the club’s new acquisition as the best player in the world.

He said, “He loves to compete and is an awesome leader who is about winning and making sure that his team-mates are successful.

“The Lakers players are excited to have a team-mate who has been to nine NBA Finals. It's a huge step closer to returning the Lakers to the playoffs and to the NBA Finals.”

play The Lakers front office are excited to have signed Lebron (LA Lakers)

 

Pelinka said, “This is a historic moment for the Lakers, and we could not feel more grateful and honored.

“When LeBron James — a perennial NBA MVP and champion who is playing at the most astonishing levels of his career — chooses to join the Lakers, it serves as the ultimate validation for what we are building here. However, we all know that the work is not yet done.”

Lebron joins Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson who were all brought in as free agents, while on the books are the young talented Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Israel Adesanya Meet the Nigerian-New Zealander UFC star who has now...bullet
2 Wimbledon Serena, Nadal set for quarter-finals encountersbullet
3 Lebron James LA Lakers officially unveil 3-time NBA Championbullet

Related Articles

2018 NBA finals Golden State Warriors blow out Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 to win back to back titles
Sports LeBron James goes 'full throttle' in the playoffs, and no one in the NBA knows how to handle it
Guy Smarts Mark Wahlberg uses Lebron James as flimsy excuse to show off his shoulders
LeBron James NBA star joins Los Angeles Lakers on 4-year contract worth £117M
Sports Zlatan Ibrahimović welcomed LeBron James to Los Angeles in the most Zlatan way possible
Sports Inside the marriage of LeBron and Savannah James, who met in high school, had their first date at Outback Steakhouse, and are now worth $275 million
Guy Smarts Arnold Schwarzenegger welcomes LeBron James to LA
2018 NBA Playoffs Live updates, schedule and results
Sports LeBron James scored his 20th career playoff triple double this weekend — here's what that means
NBA Checkout full schedule for playoff

Sports

Superstar American boxer Floyd Mayweather has been sued by Zinni Media for failing to show up in Nigeria and Ghana.
Floyd Mayweather American boxer sued by media company for not coming to Nigeria
D’Tigers advance to second round of qualifiers
2019 FIBA World Cup D’Tigers advance to second round of qualifiers
With Sheer Will, LeBron James leads the Cavaliers back to the finals
LeBron James NBA star joins Los Angeles Lakers on 4-year contract worth £117M
Victor Oladipo
Victor Oladipo American star of Nigerian descent named Most Improved Player at NBA Awards as Harden takes MVP