LA Lakers have officially unveiled three-time NBA Champion Lebron James on a £116m deal for four years.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player winner decided not to renew his contract at Cleveland Cavaliers and has signed for Lakers in the Western Conference.

Lebron could not save the Cavaliers from being swept in the NBA Finals by Golden State Warriors .

The 33-year-old who became a free agent on Monday, July 9 and on Tuesday, July 10 officially signed the paper making him a Lakers player.

James signed the contract along with Rob Pelinka Lakers general manager, agent Rich Pal and was pictured by his representatives Klutch Sports Group.

Lebron who was given the number 23 jersey faces the task of leading the 16 time NBA Winning franchise into the playoffs as they have missed out in the last five seasons.

Lakers’ President of basketball operations Magic Johnson hailed the club’s new acquisition as the best player in the world.

He said, “He loves to compete and is an awesome leader who is about winning and making sure that his team-mates are successful.

“The Lakers players are excited to have a team-mate who has been to nine NBA Finals. It's a huge step closer to returning the Lakers to the playoffs and to the NBA Finals.”

Pelinka said, “This is a historic moment for the Lakers, and we could not feel more grateful and honored.

“When LeBron James — a perennial NBA MVP and champion who is playing at the most astonishing levels of his career — chooses to join the Lakers, it serves as the ultimate validation for what we are building here. However, we all know that the work is not yet done.”

Lebron joins Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson who were all brought in as free agents, while on the books are the young talented Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart.