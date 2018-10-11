Pulse.ng logo
Lebron James leads Lakers in 123-113 win over Golden State Warriors

NBA Preseason Lebron James leads LA Lakers to comfortable 123-113 win over reigning champions Golden State Warriors in warm up game

Lebron James put in a masterful performance as the LA Lakers swept aside Golden State Warriors in preseason.

Lebron James play Lebron James was at his best to show that the LA Lakers can beat the Golden State Warriors (Lakers)

Lebron James was the star of the show as the Los Angeles Lakers beat reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors 123-113 in a preseason game played on Thursday, October 11 in Las Vegas.

The preseason game masterpiece was a showdown between the LA Lakers who many expect to compete with Golden Sates for the Western Conference title.

Superstars were on show for both sides with James having Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball back from injury while Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry all fit for the warriors except new Center recruit DeMarcus Cousins who is still working his way back to fitness.

Lebron James and Steph Curry play Lebron James played a huge first half as the Lakers beat Golden State Warrors (NBA)

 

In opposing dugouts, Three time NBA winning coach Stephen Kerr was paired against his former assistant Luke Walton who is now coach of the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers beat Golden State 123-113

A fast paced first half in Las Vegas ended in a 61- 57 victory for the La Lakers over the Golden State Warriors with Lebron making it a four point lead just at the end of the half before the buzzer with a long range three point.

 

Top performers at halftime for the Lakers were LeBron 15 points, Caldwell-Pope 17 points while Durant and Curry both had 18 points going into the break.

Lebron James and Kevin Durant play Lebron played a withdrawn role in the second half but the Lakers still got the job done (NBA)

 

Lebron put in his best performance since he was officially unveiled as a Lakers player following his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

 

The second half was not as fast paced as the first quarter but the Lakers were still able to maintain their lead over the Warriors with Lebron not playing a major role.

The Lakers lead was stretched to 11 points from four at the end of the third quarter with Brandon Ingram playing a massive role.

Brandon Ingram play Brandon Ingram was the star as the Lakers beat Golden State as he recorded the most points. (NBA)

The game ended with a ten point margin as the Lakers held on for a memorable victory and bounced back from defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers.

 

The Lakers will meet the Warriors in their final preseason game of the campaign scheduled for Saturday, October 13.

The Warriors begin the defence of their title against Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, October 16 while Lebron James begins his Lakers career when they take on the Portland TrailBlazers on Thursday, October 18

