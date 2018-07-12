Pulse.ng logo
Salah, Mane model Liverpool third strip for 2018/19 season

Liverpool take inspiration from the 1980 jerseys for their 2018/19 football season third kit.

Liverpool have released their third strip for the new 2018/19 football season on Thursday, July 12 play (Liverpool)

Liverpool have released their third strip for the new 2018/19 football season on Thursday, July 12

The new third strip which is alternate is a mixture of white an grey with a touch of red.

Star players such as new recruit Naby Keita, multiple award winner Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Georgino Wijnaldum all modelled the new kit.

play The new Liverpool kit is a mixture of grey, white and Red (Liverpool)

 

The kits designed by international sportswear brand New Balance was also revealed by the players in a video game in partnership with Konami.

 

The kit pays respects to the Hillsborough tragedy of 1996 but the kit is fashioned after the 1989 away jersey.

Mohamed Salah stats

Mane who is a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s team is hopeful the new kit brings about a winning mentality and trophies this season as he admitted that they look good.

 

He said, “We had a strong campaign in 2017-18, and we already can't wait for the new season to begin. I'm really looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch and playing in the kit - it's a really strong look.”

The Senegal international will join his teammates after the break as he participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

play Liverpool stars love the new third kit (Getty Images)

 

Liverpool have already begun preparations for the new season with consecutive victories over Chester and Tranmere.

Liverpool stats

The Reds will come up against Bury, Blackburn, before tougher tests against Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Premier League champions Manchester City still to come.

