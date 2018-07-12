news

Liverpool have released their third strip for the new 2018/19 football season on Thursday, July 12

The new third strip which is alternate is a mixture of white an grey with a touch of red.

Star players such as new recruit Naby Keita, multiple award winner Mohamed Salah , Sadio Mane and Georgino Wijnaldum all modelled the new kit.

The kits designed by international sportswear brand New Balance was also revealed by the players in a video game in partnership with Konami.

The kit pays respects to the Hillsborough tragedy of 1996 but the kit is fashioned after the 1989 away jersey.

Mane who is a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s team is hopeful the new kit brings about a winning mentality and trophies this season as he admitted that they look good.

He said, “We had a strong campaign in 2017-18, and we already can't wait for the new season to begin. I'm really looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch and playing in the kit - it's a really strong look.”

The Senegal international will join his teammates after the break as he participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

Liverpool have already begun preparations for the new season with consecutive victories over Chester and Tranmere.

