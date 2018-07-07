news

Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia knocked out hosts Russia 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes in their quarterfinal 2018 FIFA World Cup , clash on Saturday, July 7.

Russia advanced to the quarterfinal after a penalty victory over Spain while Croatia also needed penalties to overcome Denmark in their round of 16 clash.

The game ended 2-2 in extra time, Denis Cheryshev gave the hosts the lead in the 31st minute, but Andrej Kramaric equalised for Croatia before halftime.

Domagoj Vida thought he won the game for Croatia when he converted a corner kick in extra time, but Mario Fernandes converted a header to send the game to penalties.

Russia vs Croatia stats

Denis Cheryshev hailed for goal against Croatia

Denis Cheryshev was hailed for his strike against Croatia on Twitter, which opened the scoring in the game.

Cheryshev's goal was his fourth of the tournament and Twitter users were impressed with the technique of his latest which was hailed as one of the best of the competition.

Here are the reactions on Twitter, "Wow. What a goal from Cheryshev. This World Cup is utterly bonkers."

"Something extra special about a goal when the keeper doesn’t move. Just has to stand and watch like the rest of us. One of my favourite goals of the tournament so far. "

"Such a rude finish by Cheryshev "

Ivan Rakitic the hero for Croatia

Ivan Rakitic was hailed as the hero for Croatia as he scored the winning penalty to give his side victory against Russia.

Danijel Subasic was also hailed for withstanding pain to stay on the pitch till extra time and penalties where he saved a spotkick.

Croatia stats

Here are the reactions to their performance, "Man of the match, no matter the outcome! Subasic!"

"If they don’t built Subašić a statute in Zagreb, it will be a tragedy."

"Imagine Saving Your Team For 120+ Minutes And Then Taking A Penalty Shootout And Winning It Back To Back.

Take A Bow For Danijel Subasic"

"I've never been more proud of a player than Danijel Subašić. That man pulled a hamstring and still kept playing, catching the ball many times. I held my breath the entire time during the penalty kicks. Props to him for that determination. G"

Fedor Smolov criticised for woeful penalty against Croatia

Fedor Smolov was criticised by Twitter users for a woeful opening spot kick against Croatia.

Smolov was unable to score the opening penalty as he attempted to chip Subasic a move which backfired.

Here are the reactions to his miss on Twitter, "Not saying Smolov deserves to spend some time in the gulag thinking about what an awful penalty that was, but not not saying it either"

"Interesting choice from Smolov to start with the worst penalty kick in the history of humankind"

"Hate to make a scapegoat, but Fyodor Smolov will have to live with that for trying to make yourself into a celebrity with a panenka. In *that* moment. After you've already been dropped. Unforgivable. Unbelievable. So shattered for this country."

"That's the worst penalty I've seen in a long time from Smolov"

Croatia will now face England in their semifinal clash on Wednesday, July 11.