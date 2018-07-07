Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as Croatia beat Russia 4-3 on penalties 2018 FIFA World Cup

World Cup 2018 Twitter reacts as Croatia knockout host Russia

Here are the reactions as Croatia beat Russia 4-3 on penalties at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia knocked out hosts Russia 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes in their quarterfinal 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Saturday, July 7. play Reactions as Russia are knocked out of the World Cup (Opta)

Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia knocked out hosts Russia 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes in their quarterfinal 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Saturday, July 7.

Russia advanced to the quarterfinal after a penalty victory over Spain while Croatia also needed penalties to overcome Denmark in their round of 16 clash.

The game ended 2-2 in extra time, Denis Cheryshev gave the hosts the lead in the 31st minute, but Andrej Kramaric equalised for Croatia before halftime.

play Ivan Rakitic scored the winning penalty for Croatia (Squawka)

Domagoj Vida thought he won the game for Croatia when he converted a corner kick in extra time, but Mario Fernandes converted a header to send the game to penalties.

Russia vs Croatia stats

Denis Cheryshev hailed for goal against Croatia

Denis Cheryshev was hailed for his strike against Croatia on Twitter, which opened the scoring in the game.

Cheryshev's goal was his fourth of the tournament and Twitter users were impressed with the technique of his latest which was hailed as one of the best of the competition.

play Cheryshev scored a beauty against Croatia (Squawka)

 

Here are the reactions on Twitter,  "Wow. What a goal from Cheryshev. This World Cup is utterly bonkers."

"Something extra special about a goal when the keeper doesn’t move. Just has to stand and watch like the rest of us. One of my favourite goals of the tournament so far. "

"Such a rude finish by Cheryshev "

 

Ivan Rakitic the hero for Croatia

Ivan Rakitic was hailed as the hero for Croatia as he scored the winning penalty to give his side victory against Russia.

Danijel Subasic was also hailed for withstanding pain to stay on the pitch till extra time and penalties where he saved a spotkick.

Croatia stats

Here are the reactions to their performance, "Man of the match,  no matter the outcome! Subasic!"

"If they don’t built Subašić a statute in Zagreb, it will be a tragedy."

 

"Imagine Saving Your Team For 120+ Minutes And Then Taking A Penalty Shootout And Winning It Back To Back.

Take A Bow For Danijel Subasic"

"I've never been more proud of a player than Danijel Subašić. That man pulled a hamstring and still kept playing, catching the ball many times. I held my breath the entire time during the penalty kicks. Props to him for that determination. G"

Fedor Smolov criticised for woeful penalty against  Croatia

Fedor Smolov was criticised by Twitter users for a woeful opening spot kick against Croatia.

Smolov was unable to score the opening penalty as he attempted to chip Subasic a move which backfired.

play Luka Modric again produced an outstanding performance (Squawka)

Here are the reactions to his miss on Twitter,  "Not saying Smolov deserves to spend some time in the gulag thinking about what an awful penalty that was, but not not saying it either"

 

"Interesting choice from Smolov to start with the worst penalty kick in the history of humankind"

 

"Hate to make a scapegoat, but Fyodor Smolov will have to live with that for trying to make yourself into a celebrity with a panenka. In *that* moment. After you've already been dropped. Unforgivable. Unbelievable. So shattered for this country."

 

"That's the worst penalty I've seen in a long time from Smolov"

 

Croatia will now face England in their semifinal clash on Wednesday, July 11.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 World Cup 2018 Twitter slaughters Neymar as Brazil lose 1-2 to Belgiumbullet
3 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 'It's coming home' Twitter hails England as they knockout Sweden
World Cup 2018 5 players that can spoil Super Eagles opening match
World Cup 2018 Rakitic, Subasic hailed on Twitter as Croatia beat Denmark in penalty shoot out
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Croatia beat Iceland to top group D
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Cabellero gifts Croatia win over Argentina
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Salah cannot save Egypt from defeat to Russia
World Cup 2018 Akinfeev hailed as Russia knock out Spain on penalty shoot-out
World Cup 2018 5 things to know about Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Twitter mocks Saudi Arabia after loss to Russia

Football

England's players celebrate their win against Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals
Football England bask in World Cup glow as Russia suffer agonising exit
Harry Maguire celebrates England's victory against Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals
Football England set up Croatia World Cup semi as Russia crash out
Russia were the lowest team entering the tournament and came within penalty kicks of making the semi-final
Football Russia's fairytale World Cup run ends in tears
Luka Modric celebrates after Croatia beat Russia on penalties to reach the World Cup semi-finals
Football Croatia beat Russia on penalties to reach World Cup semis