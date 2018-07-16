news

France midfielder Paul Pogba told England supporters that the 2018 FIFA World Cup is not coming home after his side beat Croatia in the final of the tournament.

Pogba played an instrumental role as France beat Croatia 4-2 to win their second World Cup on Sunday, July 15.

The 25-year-old superstar was scored in the 59th minute to give France a 3-1 advantage.as his goal eventually proved pivotal to France winning the encounter.

After the game, Pogba was seen celebrating with his French teammates and then taunted the English for their popular Sologan "It's Coming home".

Pogba who plays for Manchester United showed no mercy as he trolled England despite playing in the Premier League.

The English media, supporters and players repeatedly sang "It's Coming home" in belief that they will win their second World Cup since 1966 in Russia.

England were however Knocked out of the World Cup after they lost in extratime to finalist Croatia and also lost their third place playoff encounter to Belgium only to return home empty handed.

In a video of his celebration after the game, Pogba said, "It's Coming home, sorry, sorry,sorry. just kidding"