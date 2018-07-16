Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018:Paul Pogba tells England it's not coming home

Paul Pogba France star tells England 'it's not coming home'

Paul Pogba trolled England after France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

France midfielder Paul Pogba told England supporters that the 2018 FIFA World Cup is not coming home after his side beat Croatia in the final of the tournament. play Pogba shows England no mercy after France win the World Cup (CNN Sport)

France midfielder Paul Pogba told England supporters that the 2018 FIFA World Cup is not coming home after his side beat Croatia in the final of the tournament.

Pogba played an instrumental role as France beat Croatia 4-2 to win their second World Cup on Sunday, July 15.

France vs Croatia stats

The 25-year-old superstar was scored in the 59th minute to give France a 3-1 advantage.as his goal eventually proved pivotal to France winning the encounter.

After the game, Pogba was seen celebrating with his French teammates and then taunted the English for their popular Sologan "It's Coming home".

France midfielder Paul Pogba celebrated their 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph over Croatia by showing off his Shaku-Shaku skills on after the game. play Pogba scored in the final of the World Cup (CNN Sport)

 

Pogba who plays for Manchester United showed no mercy as he trolled England despite playing in the Premier League.

The English media, supporters and players repeatedly sang "It's Coming home" in belief that they will win their second World Cup since 1966 in Russia.

Paul Pogba stats

England were however Knocked out of the World Cup after they lost in extratime to finalist Croatia and also lost their third place playoff encounter to Belgium only to return home empty handed.

In a video of his celebration after the game, Pogba said, "It's Coming home, sorry, sorry,sorry. just kidding"

Pogba who was dancing Shaku-Shaku was during the celebrations was apparently teasing his English fan base as he is expected back in England after his break.

