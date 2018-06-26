Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018: Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates

Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La Albiceleste in crunch group game of World Cup 2018

Minute by minute update as Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Argentina in their last Group game of World Cup 2018.

  Published: , Refreshed:
The Spanish La Liga and Premier League outfit Leicester City have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Iceland. play

Super Eagles of Nigeria

(Twitter/Super Eagles)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are taking on the La Albiceleste of Argentina in a crunch Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria Vs Argentina

Nigeria head into this back on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Iceland that got their World Cup 2018 back on track.

It is set to be an intriguing evening in Group as everyone has a chance of reaching the round of 16 depending on their respective results and that of the other game.

Follow minutes by minutes updates here.

The Super Eagles need to avoid defeat against a wounded Argentina team yet to win a game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, to qualify for the round of 16, here are five players that can send Nigeria home in the group D scheduled for Tuesday, June 26.

 

Kick-off

07: 12: Chance for Argentina! Tagliafico takes a pass and runs inside the Nigerian box but his shot is wide.

04:51mins: Di Maria escapes Nigeria's back-line but his flagged for offside.

01mins: Argentina holding the ball now, playing it around. Seems the Super Eagles are starting on the backfoot.

Twitter heating up

Nigeria Twitter is on fire right now ahead of the game. Rio Ferdinand is even supporting the Super Eagles.

The hashtag #NGAARG is the number one trending item on Twitter Nigeria while 'Naija All the Way' and 'Group D' are also among top trending items.

Nigeria Vs Argentina top trends on Twitter play Nigeria Vs Argentina top trends on Twitter (Pulse)

 

Line-up

Confirmed Nigeria line up. Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr retains same starting 11 from the 2-0 win against Iceland.

Uzoho, Ekong, Balogun, Omeruo, Idowu, Moses, Ndidi, Mikel, Etebo, Iheanacho, Musa.

Nigeria vs Argentina starting 11 play

Nigeria vs Argentina starting 11

 

Projected line-up

Amidst reports of chaos in camp and players’ revolt against their coach Jorge Sampaoli, a particular Argentina starting line-up against Nigeria has been widely reported.

According to media reports, Franco Armani will start in goal ahead of Willy Caballero who has been dropped following his error in the 3-0 loss to Croatia.

Mundo Albiceleste also report that only eight of the 11 players that started against Croatia will make the starting 11 against Nigeria.

Nigeria

For the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr is set to maintain the same line-up which he used for the 2-0 win over Argentina.

In the 3-5-2 formation, only captain Mikel John Obi is a doubt following the fractured metacarpal he suffered against Iceland.

Rohr has however insisted that the midfielder can play with a cast.

Match day

Just like what he did before the game against Iceland, Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami gave the Super Eagles a pep talk ahead of today’s game.

Later, the had the usual matchday team walk around their hotel in Saint-Petersburg.

 

Intriguing Group D

Despite failing to pick up a win yet at the World Cup , Argentina still have a chance of getting to the round of 16. They need a huge win against Nigeria and hope that Croatia who are already through will beat Iceland.

Iceland need to beat Croatia by more than two goals and hope Nigeria fail to beat Argentina.

Argentina need a win. A draw might be enough for Nigeria depending on results in the concurrent game between Croatia and Iceland, but they cannot be sure.

Super Eagles in Saint Petersburg

The Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived in Saint Petersburg on Sunday, June 12. They trained at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, where the game will be played on Monday, June 25.

