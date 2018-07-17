Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018:Modric,teammates get massive welcome in Croatia

World Cup 2018 Modric, teammates receive massive welcome in Croatia

Thousands of supporters turned out to celebrate Croatia players and officials upon arrival.

  • Published:
play (AFP )

Luka Modric and his Croatian teammates received a massive welcome as they touched down in Zagreb after 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Croatia were beaten 4-2 by France in the World Cup final on Sunday, July 15 in Russia.

Despite the defeat to France, thousands of Croatian supporters turned up by Zagreb's Bana Jelacica Square to welcome the players and officials.

play Croatian supporters turned out in mass to support their players (AFP )

 

Their second place finish in Russia was Croatia’s best at the FIFA World Cup, after an initial third-place finish at the 1998 edition in France.

An own goal by Mario Mandzukic followed by strikes by Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe edged Croatia from winning their first World Cup.

The Croatia team sang songs as their bus made its way through Zagreb play Croatian players clebrated their second place finish (AFP)

 

In their knockout fixtures at the tournament, Croatia played extra-time against Denmark, Russia and England and the supporters turned out in mass to acknowledge the efforts of the team.

Speaking about their final loss to France, Modric stated that Croatia were the better team in the encounter.

play Croatia supporters welcomed their players back after their best finish at the FIFA World Cup (AFP)

He said, “I think we were the better team but sometimes better teams don't win, I don't really realize what has happened yet - the World Cup is a lot.

“But I'm so proud of this team, the players, the staff. We were really united as a group. We did something incredible, we made history and we are going to enjoy it.”

The Croatia players wore their medals as they addressed the huge crowds play The Croatian players celebrated with their fans upon arrival (AFP)

 

Zlatko Dalic and his side were proud of their achievements surpassing the 1998 generation even if they did not win the World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Everyone wants a hug from Croatia’s president as France...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Griezmann, Mandzukic set record in finalbullet
3 Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic Meet Croatia’s president who lit up 2018...bullet

Related Articles

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic Meet Croatia’s president who lit up 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018 Rakitic, Subasic hailed on Twitter as Croatia beat Denmark in penalty shoot out
World Cup 2018 'Sorry it's not coming home', England players trolled on Twitter after they lose to Croatia
Football Croatians hail returning World Cup squad
Football Croatians hope for World Cup image, economic boost
Football Croatia's luck ran out with World Cup penalty call, says Dalic
Super Eagles Croatian coach stresses importance of game against Nigeria
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Croatia beat Iceland to top group D
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Cabellero gifts Croatia win over Argentina
World Cup 2018 Twitter reacts as Croatia knockout host Russia

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Kaka says superstar's move to Juventus will make Serie A better
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe France youngster to donate his 2018 World Cup earnings to charity
A Swiss court, which cleared Paolo Guerrero to play for Peru at the World Cup, despite a doping ban, said he can also play for his club, for now.
Football Peru's Guerrero clear to play for Brazilian club -- Swiss court
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward nominated for goal of the World Cup