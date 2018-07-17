news

Luka Modric and his Croatian teammates received a massive welcome as they touched down in Zagreb after 2018 FIFA World Cup .

Croatia were beaten 4-2 by France in the World Cup final on Sunday, July 15 in Russia.

Despite the defeat to France, thousands of Croatian supporters turned up by Zagreb's Bana Jelacica Square to welcome the players and officials.

Their second place finish in Russia was Croatia’s best at the FIFA World Cup, after an initial third-place finish at the 1998 edition in France.

An own goal by Mario Mandzukic followed by strikes by Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe edged Croatia from winning their first World Cup.

In their knockout fixtures at the tournament, Croatia played extra-time against Denmark, Russia and England and the supporters turned out in mass to acknowledge the efforts of the team.

Speaking about their final loss to France, Modric stated that Croatia were the better team in the encounter.

He said, “I think we were the better team but sometimes better teams don't win, I don't really realize what has happened yet - the World Cup is a lot.

“But I'm so proud of this team, the players, the staff. We were really united as a group. We did something incredible, we made history and we are going to enjoy it.”