Antoine Griezmann and Mario Mandzukic both set records in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Sunday, July 15.

In the final game of the tournament between Croatia and France both Griezmann and Mandzukic wrote their names into the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Griezmann scores first VAR penalty in a World Cup final

Manduzikic scores first own goal of in a World Cup final